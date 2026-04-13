Rueben Bain Jr. was involved in a fatal traffic collision in March 2024, according to records obtained by The Read Optional.

The Hurricanes pass rusher and projected top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was a sophomore at the time of the incident when he was driving on I-95 in Miami at 4 a.m. on March 17. That's when his vehicle hit another car before smashing into the barriers on the side of the highway.

Destiny Betts, a 22-year-old college student, was one of four passengers in Bain's car. She suffered serious injury due to the accident and was rushed to a trauma center from the scene, and fell into a coma. Betts never regained consciousness and died on June 13, 2024, after three months in a coma. A second passenger was also hospitalized due to injuries from the crash.

The police report noted that Bain "operated his vehicle in a careless or negligent manner," and he was later cited for careless driving. However, that charge was dismissed roughly two weeks before Betts died. No field sobriety test was conducted at the scene.

In a statement to The Read Optional, Betts' family said Destiny's passing "was the result of a tragic accident" and "are not seeking public attention surrounding this tragedy."

"As her family, we remain deeply committed to honoring her memory in a meaningful and appropriate way," the statement reads. "Destiny's passing was the result of a tragic accident that occurred several years ago. While the loss remains incredibly painful for our family, we have worked hard to find peace and move forward. At this time, we are not seeking public attention surrounding this tragedy and respectfully request that our family's privacy be honored. We also wish Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career."

In October 2025, Bain was cited with another careless driving violation in Florida, but the case was later dismissed.

With this incident coming to light, one of the questions centered around Bain is whether or not this could impact his draft stock. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, teams have been aware of the accident for quite a while. The majority of teams have been satisfied with Bain's explanation, and most consider the matter handled.

Judging by Jones' reporting, it doesn't appear like this news will send Bain's stock spiraling.

Bain is expected to hear his name early in the 2026 NFL Draft, possibly as high as No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, which is where CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco has him landing in his latest mock draft.