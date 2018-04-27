NFL Draft Round 2: Seahawks still eying Earl Thomas trade, have gotten 'at least' two offers

The Seattle Seahawks had an interesting first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, securing the services of running back Rashaad Penny with their only selection on Thursday, easily the most surprising pick of the day. John Schneider and Pete Carroll have made careers out of zigging in the first round when people are looking for a zag, so it wouldn't be out of the question to see them do something crazy during Friday night's festivities either.

Such insanity could include a possible Earl Thomas trade, which, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, is still very much on the table.

Even with all the trade backs today, I don't think Seahawks are done. Moving Earl Thomas for day two picks a very real possibility — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 27, 2018

The Seahawks entered the draft with a first-round pick and zero second- and third-round picks. The Seahawks maneuvered down with the Packers to add a third-round pick (No. 76 overall) but still have no second-round selections, which is a problem considering all the holes on their roster and the fact they just added a running back as their only pick in the draft. It was hard not to see them as losers from the first round. (Please note: Penny's a great player and he is excellent at breaking tackles behind the line of scrimmage, but he's still a Round 1 running back. I'm not insulting him as a player, the pick is just odd, even though Seattle had to know it only got one shot at players in the top 75.)

So, yeah, if Thomas can net them some picks, they will probably be interested in trying to acquire more assets. And teams are calling Seattle -- according to Mike Silver of the NFL Network, the Seahawks have received at least two calls about Thomas.

The Seahawks have listened to trade offers for star S Earl Thomas from at least 2 teams, and a deal could still go down today or tonight. However, Seattle has enough cap room to make it work in 2018 and is preparing to have him on the roster this season. Final year of his deal. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 27, 2018

One of those teams is probably the Cowboys. The Seahawks and Dallas were closely connected in rumors before the draft, with Seattle reportedly wanting Dallas' second-round pick in any swap for Thomas. La Canfora has previously reported they wanted a first- and third-round pick. It will not be cheap to get Thomas. The Cowboys and Thomas have a connection that makes sense.

It's a weird conundrum for the Seahawks, because Thomas on the field makes them a substantially better team than when he is off of it. Having an All-Pro safety in your defensive backfield is, apparently, a net plus. And they have a franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson and just drafted a running back. There's more talent on the defensive side of the ball than people are giving them credit for; Seattle can be dangerous in 2018, even though they're being written off.

But they are walking a fine line, because they do need to consider restocking the shelves with young talent. If Scheinder and Carroll can strike gold again in the late rounds of the draft, it's not as big a concern. Land a couple Richard Sherman-like players in the fifth round and they're cooking with gas.

Let Earl play out his contract without getting anything in return and not making a playoff run next year? Well that would be a different story. They won't give him away for nothing, but don't be surprised if Seattle makes another bold splash on Friday night.