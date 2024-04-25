There are expected to be multiple trades in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the first trade could come at No. 3 overall with the New England Patriots. Team executive Eliot Wolf has said that New England is open for business, but the Patriots would need a special offer to delay their looming quarterback selection.

According to ESPN, the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings are the two teams that have been the most active when it comes to trade talks with New England. Both teams are in the market for a quarterback, but it may be a specific quarterback at that.

The Washington Commanders are expected to select former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall, leaving UNC's Drake Maye available at No. 3. If that happens, the Giants would reportedly be very interested in trading up to No. 3 overall. According to Bleacher Report, the Giants have been trying to move up to No. 3 with Maye as their target, but it is currently thought of as a long shot to happen.

New York also reportedly likes Washington's Michael Penix Jr., and may be willing to take him at No. 6 overall. The Giants are open, "if not desperate," to come out of the first round with a new quarterback, per ESPN. It was thought the Giants were eyeing Michigan's J.J. McCarthy in the top six, but that may have changed.

Maye was seen as a prospect who could challenge Caleb Williams for the top quarterback in this class entering last season, but he now may be QB3, as the Tar Heel was unable to improve upon his 2022 campaign. Still, Maye became the first FBS quarterback since Deshaun Watson to throw for 7,500+ passing yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a two-year span. He was named ACC Player of the Year in 2022 after throwing for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As for Penix, he appears to be a quarterback rising up draft boards. A week ago at Caesars Sportsbook, he was +150 to be a first-round pick. Now, he's -250 to go in the top 32. Penix led the FBS in passing yards last season with 4,903, and became the first player since Patrick Mahomes to register multiple seasons of 4,500+ passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. Penix has a big arm and led the FBS in completions (60) and passing touchdowns (26) of 25+ air yards over the past two years. His 37 completions of 25+ air yards in 2023 were the most by any quarterback in the FBS over the past five seasons.

While the Giants just gave Daniel Jones a four-year extension last offseason, it's clear New York has been doing its homework on quarterbacks in this class.