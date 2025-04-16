As we inch closer to opening night of the 2025 NFL Draft, mock drafts from around the country are becoming a bit more uniform. There isn't much difference in mock drafts when it comes to the top five anymore. Miami quarterback Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is seen as the favorite to go No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns, pass rusher Abdul Carter to the New York Giants at No. 3, offensive tackle Will Campbell to the New England Patriots at No. 4 and defensive tackle Mason Graham to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5.

Apart from Ward going No. 1 overall, you could argue that the other "mock lock" appears to be Graham to the Jaguars at No. 5. In fact, five of CBS Sports' seven mock draft artists have Graham going to Jacksonville as well. Groupthink is a real thing when it comes to mock drafts, but it appears there's some real smoke behind Graham to the Jags.

Earlier this week, coach Brandon Jordan posted a video of Graham working out while wearing what looked like a Jaguars shirt. The post was eventually deleted but it was up long enough for the internet to notice:

Maybe some fans won't put much stock into this, but consider that new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone does not believe in 30 visits. It's not like Graham flew to Florida and toured the Jaguars' facilities while being given a bunch of swag. When did he get this shirt? When Jacksonville visited with him at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?

Graham is CBS Sports' No. 5 overall prospect in this class, and our analysts compare him to Christian Wilkins. The Jaguars could use a player like Graham in the middle of their defensive line. The two-time first-team All-Big Ten player registered the highest PFF run defense grade (92.6) by an FBS defensive tackle this past season, and also recorded the second-most pressures (63) and third-most tackles (76) by a Big Ten defensive tackle over the past two seasons. Graham is a common mock to Jacksonville and there may be good reason for that.