In less than a week, all 32 NFL teams will have reported for training camp, and when that happens, there could be quite a few rookie holdouts.

A total of 257 players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and out of that total, 31 players remained unsigned going into Thursday. The problem for most teams is they haven't been able to get their second-round pick under contract. Of the 32 players selected in that round, only three had signed their rookie deal heading into Thursday morning. However, the floodgates opened over the past two days with 18 signing their rookie deals on either July 17 or July 18.

As things stand, 12 players remain unsigned, which means 12 players could still hold out.

With that in mind, let's take a round-by-round look at the unsigned players and whether each player might be able to get a deal done before their team starts training camp. The Cincinnati Bengals are the only team that still has yet to sign their top two draft picks, so, fittingly, we're going to start with them.

Unsigned first-round picks (1)

Bengals rookie report date: July 19

By now, you've probably heard about all the drama here. Things are getting contentious between Shemar Stewart and the Bengals. The team threw a curveball in their contract negotiations with him by adding new language to his deal that the Bengals didn't use with their past two first-round picks. Stewart doesn't want the language in there, the Bengals do, and now, the two sides are in a stalemate. Stewart skipped all of OTAs and although he showed up, he didn't practice at mandatory minicamp. If we don't see one side blink soon, it's pretty much a guarantee that Stewart will hold out.

For the second straight year, there are 31 first-round draft picks signed by July 16, and for the second-straight year, the Bengals are the one team that has yet to get their first-rounder under contract.

Unsigned second-round picks (11)

36th: RB Quinshon Judkins, Browns (Rookie report date: July 18)

40th: QB Tyler Shough, Saints (Rookie report date: July 22)

46th: TE Terrance Ferguson, Rams (Rookie report date: July 22)

47th: CB Will Johnson, Cardinals (Rookie report date: July 22)

48th: OT Aireontae Ersery, Texans (Rookie report date: July 22)

49th: LB Demetrius Knight Jr., Bengals (Rookie report date: July 19)

51st: LB Nic Scourton, Panthers (Rookie report date: July 21)

52nd: LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, Titans (Rookie report date: July 22)

53rd: CB Benjamin Morrison, Buccaneers (Rookie report date: July 21)

63rd: Omarr Norman-Lott, Chiefs (Rookie report date: July 21)

64th: Andrew Mukuba, Eagles (Rookie report date: July 22)

Signed second-round picks (21)

33rd: LB Carson Schwesinger, Browns

34th: WR Jayden Higgins, Texans

35th: S Nick Emmanwori, Seahawks

37th: G Jonah Savaiinaea, Miami Dolphins

38th: RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

39th: WR Luther Burden III, Bears

41st: DT T.J. Sanders, Bills

42nd: TE Mason Taylor, Jets

43rd: DT Alfred Collins, 49ers

44th: DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Cowboys

45th: DE J.T. Tuimoloau, Colts

50th: TE Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks

54th: OT Anthony Belton, Packers

55th: WR Tre Harris, Chargers

56th: OT Ozzy Trapilo, Bears

57th: G Tate Ratledge, Lions

58th: WR Jack Bech, Raiders

59th: LB Mike Green, Ravens

60th RB RJ Harvey, Broncos

61st: Trey Amos, Commanders

62nd: Shemar Turner, Bears

So, what's causing the second-round hold up? Former NFL agent Joel Corry answered this question last month, and it seems like a good time to go over it again. Essentially, the hold up has to do with contract guarantees. The Texans decided to make history with the contract they gave Jayden Higgins, and that decision threw a wrench into the entire second round.

Higgins' deal with the Texans put the Browns in a spot where they had to give a fully guaranteed contract to Carson Schwesinger, who was the first pick in the second round (33rd overall). The linebacker ended up getting a fully guaranteed deal, and in what was probably not a coincidence, he got it one day after Higgins officially signed his contract. In 2024, the first pick of the second round (Keon Coleman) only got 95.7% of his contract guaranteed, but Schwesinger got 100%. Savaiinaea, Burden makes history: Dolphins guard Jonah Savaiinaea and Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III were the first players at their draft positions to receive fully-guaranteed contracts.

Dolphins guard Jonah Savaiinaea and Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III were the first players at their draft positions to receive fully-guaranteed contracts. Tyler Shough has thrown a wrench into things. The Saints quarterback was taken with the 40th overall pick, and he also wants a fully guaranteed deal since he's likely going to be the team's starting quarterback this year. If Shough gets 100% in guarantees, then the players taken between 35th and 39th will almost certainly argue they also deserve a fully guaranteed deal. Although that likely won't be the case for Quinshon Judkins. He was selected with the 36th overall pick by the Browns, but after getting arrested July 12

Once Shough signs, everyone selected around him will have a better idea of how much they can get in guaranteed money. This is actually a pretty interesting situation, and you can read Corry's full take on it here.

The 49ers helped to fix the second-round logjam Wednesday by getting Alfred Collins under contract. Collins was taken with the 43rd overall pick, and in the hours after he signed his deal, six second-rounders selected after him all signed their rookie deal.