The Tennessee Titans' reward for being the worst team in football this past season is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans will have three options with this pick: They can select the prospective franchise quarterback they so desperately need, they can trade the pick and collect extra selections or they can select the best player in the class -- who may not be a quarterback. That third option feels more realistic after this week.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker told reporters they won't pass on a "generational talent" with the first pick in the draft. They will do their homework on all the prospects, including quarterbacks.

The top prospect in the draft may be do-it-all wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter out of Colorado. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was also a Unanimous All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. You read that correctly, the best defensive player in the Big 12 was also the top receiver in the country. In 2024, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also recorded 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble and four interceptions. It remains to be seen what position Hunter will play at the next level, but regardless, he appears to be the top player in the draft.

After Brinker made his comments, Hunter's odds of becoming the No. 1 pick skyrocketed. They went from +1400 on Wednesday morning to +140, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the top odds for the No. 1 pick (per DraftKings Sportsbook):

Player Wed. Morning Odds Current Odds Cam Ward -200 +100 Shedeur Sanders +140 +140 Travis Hunter +1400 +350 Abdul Carter +2000 +1400

What's interesting about the Titans' situation is that free agency could give away their draft plan. We may be able to decipher Tennessee's plans atop the draft board depending on who the Titans sign before April. If the Titans swing for the fences by signing a top quarterback, maybe they trade down or select Hunter. If Tennessee doesn't address the quarterback position in free agency, maybe the Titans are eyeing Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Then again, the Atlanta Falcons proved to us last year that it's impossible to predict what will happen in the first round.