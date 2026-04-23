This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Draft preview

Imagn Images

The night everyone has been eyeing since Super Bowl LX ended is finally here. The 2026 NFL Draft begins tonight, and it sounds like there's serious potential for some chaos. According to NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, sources are pointing to early fireworks, a volatile top five and maybe even a QB trade-up. So buckle up!

There is one sure thing tonight: The Raiders are taking Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. Beyond that, everything is up in the air from trades, risers and fallers. Our Matt Zenitz spoke to league sources about the uncertainty surrounding this year's draft, and he found that Miami QB Carson Beck could sneak into the first round.

Zenitz: "The general consensus among personnel staffers is still that Beck is more likely to be selected in the late second to third round. However, multiple sources -- including a player personnel director, a Southeast area scout and a pass game coach -- said they could see a team taking Beck earlier than expected, potentially even late in the first round or early in the second."

Here's one projected top five that one NFL college scouting director gave Zenitz (read his full draft intel for another one):

1. Raiders -- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

2. Jets -- Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Cardinals -- David Bailey EDGE, Texas Tech

4. Titans -- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

5. Giants -- Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

But what do the oddsmakers in Vegas say about what might happen in Pittsburgh tonight? Here is a first-round mock draft built entirely upon the betting odds for each pick.

Oh, we are far from done. Here is more draft goodness to kick off your Thursday:

🏀 Duke wins big in transfer portal

Getty Images

With the college basketball transfer portal window closing on Tuesday night, the action has finally started to wind down. Now that the dust is settling, which teams emerged in good shape for the 2026-27 season?

Isaac Trotter has identified some winners and losers from this portal cycle -- and this may come as a shock to you all -- but Duke did pretty well for itself. Despite losing Nik Khamenia to UConn, the Blue Devils added some blue chips in John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont). Combine those pieces with what Jon Scheyer has returning, and this team is very close to being a contender for preseason No. 1.

Trotter: "Duke is already in a great spot right now after multiple big offseason wins, but the Blue Devils would be a legitimate contender to be the No. 1 team in the country if it hits on a few more additions, namely retaining defensive wizard Dame Sarr and landing coveted Santa Clara transfer Allen Graves."

Duke's successful run on the transfer market propelled it up two spots in the latest edition of the Top 25 And 1. Also, Cameron Salerno recently graded every single major move in the portal.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⛳ Zurich Classic: First round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Sabres at Bruins: Game 3, 7 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Knicks at Hawks: Game 3, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Hurricanes at Senators: Game 3, 7:30 on TBS

🏀 Cavaliers at Raptors: Game 3, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 NFL Draft: First round, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Nuggets at Timberwolves: Game 3, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Avalanche at Kings: Game 3, 10 p.m. on TNT