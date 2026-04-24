NFL Draft opens with trade-heavy Round 1; Knicks in trouble vs. Hawks; Bucks to hire Taylor Jenkins
Plus, our latest NWSL Power Rankings and which college basketball teams improved the most through the transfer portal
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🏈 Five things to know Friday
- The first round of the NFL Draft is complete. For all the talk about the 2026 draft class being less than stellar, the first round delivered all kinds of entertainment. There was no drama out of the gate as the Raiders, as expected, took Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. But just two selections later, the Cardinals raised eyebrows with a huge investment in Jeremiyah Love. The most highly scrutinized pick came at No. 13, where the Rams shocked everyone by taking a quarterback in Ty Simpson. Even more head-spinning was the seemingly endless stream of trades. There were eight transactions in total, and we graded the two biggest. Check out our analysis of the Chiefs-Browns deal and the Cowboys-Eagles swap. Here's a full list of all 32 picks from a hectic first round.
- The Hawks and Timberwolves jumped into series leads, and the Raptors got on the board. The Knicks might be in trouble. Consecutive one-point losses have the East's No. 3 seed in a bit of danger against feisty Atlanta, something that would have been tough to imagine heading into the fourth quarter of Game 2 when it looked like they were in firm control of the series. CJ McCollum is doing hero's work for the Hawks and delivered another game-winner in last night's 109-108 Game 3 win. Elsewhere in the NBA Playoffs, the Thunder will be without Jalen Williams for at least a week due to a hamstring strain, and injuries continue to define three other series.
- The Bucks found their next coach. A leadership change in Milwaukee is underway following Doc Rivers' resignation, and the Bucks are reportedly finalizing a deal with Taylor Jenkins to replace him. Jenkins hasn't been on the sideline since he was fired in 2025 by Memphis, where he led the Grizzlies to a 250-214 record and three playoff berths over six years. Notably, he has experience coaching Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he spent the 2018-19 season as a Bucks assistant.
- AJ Dybantsa declared for the NBA Draft. The NFL wasn't the only league with draft news on Thursday. It was effectively a foregone conclusion that Dybantsa would leave college, but his decision was still worth monitoring, given that he does not have an agent and has made it clear to his parents that he wants to get his degree. In the end, the BYU star is NBA-bound and has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick. Meanwhile, there are still a number of potential first-rounders who have yet to make up their minds.
- Jeff Brohm inked a massive extension with Louisville. The Cardinals and their highly regarded football coach have been in talks on a new contract since last season, and they finally reached an agreement on a deal that keeps Brohm at his alma mater for the next eight years. He becomes the sixth-highest-paid coach in the ACC with the new contract at $8.1 million per year, and his buyout keeps Louisville on the hook for at least 90% of his scheduled earnings.
🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Draft Round 1 takeaways
It's time to break out the report cards, because we have grades to hand out for each of the first 32 picks in the NFL Draft. It's not always easy to make an excellent selection, and a relatively weak draft class doesn't help in that regard, but eight picks earned A+ marks from Mike Renner. On the other hand, a few left him scratching his head.
Here are some of the worst picks of the first round:
- No. 2: Jets select David Bailey (C-)
- No. 3: Cardinals select Jeremiyah Love (C+)
- No. 17: Lions select Blake Miller (C)
- No. 18: Vikings select Caleb Banks (D)
I also had the pleasure of unveiling a new method for ranking teams' draft performance. Using Renner's individual pick grades and our own formula, I'll be rolling out updated grades for each franchise with every single selection through the end of the seventh round. Four squads came out of Round 1 with an A+.
Grades aren't the only way we evaluated the first round. Check out these takeaways from Thursday:
- NFL Draft's biggest reaches in first round
- Five biggest steals of Round 1
- Five happiest and unhappiest players, coaches and GMs after first round
- NFL Draft picks by college team and conference
Lastly, gear up for Day 2 with Josh Edwards' ranking of the best players available and familiarize yourself with the biggest need for each team.
🌊 Wave surge to No. 1 in NWSL Power Rankings
The international window prompted a three-week hiatus for our NWSL Power Rankings, but they are back in advance of the season's next phase. During the break, the Wave welcomed Catarina Macario from Chelsea and the Current got Temwa Chawinga back from injury. Only one of those roster developments resulted in a power rankings change, but it was notable, as the Wave moved into the top spot.
Sandra Herrera explained why she swapped San Diego and the Thorns at Nos. 1 and 2.
- Herrera: "The Wave are handling teams who are contenders and figuring things out. Kenza Dali remains the crucial linchpin, but Ludmilla is back to scoring now, and Catarina Macario was officially announced ahead of the break. Watch out."
Here's the new top five, which also includes a multi-spot climb from the Pride.
- Wave (Previously: 2)
- Thorns (1)
- Reign (3)
- Spirit (4)
- Pride (7)
🏀 College basketball transfer portal power rankings
No team positioned itself for a greater year-over-year leap than Indiana with its transfer portal haul, according to David Cobb. He sees clear improvement potential in the wake of an 18-14 season in which the Hoosiers yet again missed the NCAA Tournament. That's why the Hoosiers stand atop our transfer portal power rankings, which measure how big a step forward a team's class could provide rather than the quality of the players committed.
- Cobb: "Indiana had a size and rebounding problem last season. That has been rectified through the additions of Aiden Sherrell from Alabama and Samet Yigitoglu from SMU. Collectively, the two bring over 500 pounds of heft and infinitely more muscle and rim protection than what the Hoosiers got from their front court last season."
You'll notice that most of the teams in these rankings missed the 2026 postseason. Some, though, got into the bracket and experienced early exits. If the latter group improves because of its work in the portal, deep runs in next year's tournament could be in store.
Here's where last season's tournament teams stand in our portal power rankings:
- No. 2: Texas
- No. 4: Louisville
- No. 8: North Carolina
- No. 9: Missouri
- No. 10: Tennessee
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Mike Vrabel will not be in the Patriots' draft room on Saturday as he seeks counseling in the wake of his off-field scandal. He addressed the situation before Round 1 but did not say whether he would be away from the team for an extended period.
- Devin Booker faces a $35,000 fine after he put official James Williams on blast for "terrible" calls in Game 2 of the Suns-Thunder series.
- Authorities arrested Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.
- Munetaka Murakami holds the White Sox record for most consecutive games with a home run. Is his hot start sustainable?
- George Pickens signed his franchise tag, which opens the door for the Cowboys to trade him. Here are some potential landing spots.
- Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer lead the Zurich Classic through Round 1, but it won't be easy to hold onto the rope.
- Surprisingly, the Mets are not the most worrisome team on our latest MLB panic meter.
- Scoot Henderson might be the biggest breakout of the NBA Playoffs.
- Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is done for the season due to a hamstring injury but is expected to be available for the World Cup.
- If James Pearce Jr. completes a pre-trial intervention program, his charges will be dropped.
- No. 4 women's basketball transfer Addy Brown committed to defending champion UCLA.
- The Phillies released Taijuan Walker in the final year of his $72 million contract.
- We identified five potential candidates to become the next Chelsea manager.
- Oliviyah Edwards, the No. 5 prospect in the 2026 women's basketball recruiting class and a former Tennessee commit, announced her commitment to South Carolina.
- These first-year college basketball coaches found the most immediate success last season.
- The co-founder of Aspiration reportedly cooperated with the NBA's investigation into the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.
📺 What we're watching this weekend
Friday
⚽ Cremonese at Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⛳ Zurich Classic, second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel
⚽ Pride at Louisville, 5:30 p.m. on Victory+
🏈 NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/NFL Network
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics at 76ers, Game 3, 7 p.m. on Prime Video
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3, 7 p.m. on TNT
⚾ Guardians at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on Peacock
⚾ Phillies at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV
⚾ Pirates at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Rockets, Game 3, 8 p.m. on Prime Video
⚽ Current at Spirit, 8 p.m. on Prime Video
🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network
⚾ Yankees at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on MLB Network
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights at Mammoth, 9:30 p.m. on TBS
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Ducks, 10 p.m. on TNT
⚾ Marlins at Giants, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Trail Blazers, Game 3, 10:30 p.m. on Prime Video
Saturday
⚽ Aston Villa at Fulham, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network
⚽ Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏈 NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7, Noon on ABC/ESPN/NFL Network
🏈 Minnesota spring game, Noon on Big Ten Network
⚽ FA Cup, semifinal: Manchester City vs. Southampton, 12:15 p.m. on ESPN+
⚽ Atlanta at Toronto, 1 p.m. on Apple TV
⚽ Bay at Gotham, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons at Magic, Game 3, 1:06 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
⚽ LAFC at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Notre Dame spring game, 2 p.m. on Peacock
⚽ NYCFC at Montreal, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 4, 3 p.m. on TBS
🏀 WNBA Preseason: Fever at Liberty, 3 p.m. on Ion
⛳ Zurich Classic, third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
⚾ Guardians at Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. on FS1
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Suns, Game 3, 3:36 p.m. on NBC
🏈 Oregon spring game, 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars at Wild, Game 4, 5:30 p.m. on TBS
⚾ Padres at Diamondbacks, 6:05 p.m. on MLB Network
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Hawks, Game 4, 6:12 p.m. on NBC
⚽ Legacy at Stars, 6:30 p.m. on Ion
⚾ Cubs at Dodgers or Tigers at Reds, 7:15 p.m. on Fox
⚽ Revolution at Miami, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Penguins at Flyers, Game 4, 8 p.m. on TBS
👊 UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal, 8 p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Game 4, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
⚽ Charlotte at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
⚽ Wave at Summit, 8:45 p.m. on Ion
⚽ Rapids at Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Sunday
⚽ Sassuolo at Fiorentina, 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+
⚽ FA Cup, semifinal: Chelsea vs. Leeds United, 10 a.m. on ESPN2
⚽ Inter Milan at Torino, Noon on Paramount+
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers at Raptors, Game 4, 1 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Red Sox at Orioles, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sabres at Bruins, Game 4, 2 p.m. on TNT
⚾ Yankees at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
⚽ Juventus at AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⛳ Zurich Classic, final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏁 NASCAR at Talladega, 3 p.m. on Fox
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Trail Blazers, Game 4, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Cubs at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Avalanche at Kings, Game 4, 4:30 p.m. on TNT
⚽ Thorns at Angel City, 6 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics at 76ers, Game 4, 7 p.m. on NBC
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 4, 7 p.m. on ESPN
⚽ Salt Lake at Galaxy, 7 p.m. on Apple TV
⚾ Angels at Royals, 7:20 p.m. on Peacock
⚽ Royals at Reign, 8 p.m. on Victory+
🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Rockets, Game 4, 9:30 p.m. on NBC
🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Ducks, Game 4, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN