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🏈 Five things to know Friday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Draft Round 1 takeaways

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It's time to break out the report cards, because we have grades to hand out for each of the first 32 picks in the NFL Draft. It's not always easy to make an excellent selection, and a relatively weak draft class doesn't help in that regard, but eight picks earned A+ marks from Mike Renner. On the other hand, a few left him scratching his head.

Here are some of the worst picks of the first round:

No. 2: Jets select David Bailey (C-)

select (C-) No. 3: Cardinals select Jeremiyah Love (C+)

select (C+) No. 17: Lions select Blake Miller (C)

select (C) No. 18: Vikings select Caleb Banks (D)

I also had the pleasure of unveiling a new method for ranking teams' draft performance. Using Renner's individual pick grades and our own formula, I'll be rolling out updated grades for each franchise with every single selection through the end of the seventh round. Four squads came out of Round 1 with an A+.

Grades aren't the only way we evaluated the first round. Check out these takeaways from Thursday:

Lastly, gear up for Day 2 with Josh Edwards' ranking of the best players available and familiarize yourself with the biggest need for each team.

🌊 Wave surge to No. 1 in NWSL Power Rankings

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The international window prompted a three-week hiatus for our NWSL Power Rankings, but they are back in advance of the season's next phase. During the break, the Wave welcomed Catarina Macario from Chelsea and the Current got Temwa Chawinga back from injury. Only one of those roster developments resulted in a power rankings change, but it was notable, as the Wave moved into the top spot.

Sandra Herrera explained why she swapped San Diego and the Thorns at Nos. 1 and 2.

Herrera: "The Wave are handling teams who are contenders and figuring things out. Kenza Dali remains the crucial linchpin, but Ludmilla is back to scoring now, and Catarina Macario was officially announced ahead of the break. Watch out."

Here's the new top five, which also includes a multi-spot climb from the Pride.

Wave (Previously: 2) Thorns (1) Reign (3) Spirit (4) Pride (7)

🏀 College basketball transfer portal power rankings



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No team positioned itself for a greater year-over-year leap than Indiana with its transfer portal haul, according to David Cobb. He sees clear improvement potential in the wake of an 18-14 season in which the Hoosiers yet again missed the NCAA Tournament. That's why the Hoosiers stand atop our transfer portal power rankings, which measure how big a step forward a team's class could provide rather than the quality of the players committed.

Cobb: "Indiana had a size and rebounding problem last season. That has been rectified through the additions of Aiden Sherrell from Alabama and Samet Yigitoglu from SMU. Collectively, the two bring over 500 pounds of heft and infinitely more muscle and rim protection than what the Hoosiers got from their front court last season."

You'll notice that most of the teams in these rankings missed the 2026 postseason. Some, though, got into the bracket and experienced early exits. If the latter group improves because of its work in the portal, deep runs in next year's tournament could be in store.

Here's where last season's tournament teams stand in our portal power rankings:

No. 2: Texas

No. 4: Louisville

No. 8: North Carolina

No. 9: Missouri

No. 10: Tennessee

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ Cremonese at Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ Zurich Classic, second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚽ Pride at Louisville, 5:30 p.m. on Victory+

🏈 NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics at 76ers, Game 3, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3, 7 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Guardians at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Phillies at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Pirates at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Rockets, Game 3, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Current at Spirit, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Yankees at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights at Mammoth, 9:30 p.m. on TBS

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Ducks, 10 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Marlins at Giants, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Trail Blazers, Game 3, 10:30 p.m. on Prime Video

Saturday

⚽ Aston Villa at Fulham, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7, Noon on ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

🏈 Minnesota spring game, Noon on Big Ten Network

⚽ FA Cup, semifinal: Manchester City vs. Southampton, 12:15 p.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Atlanta at Toronto, 1 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Bay at Gotham, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons at Magic, Game 3, 1:06 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ LAFC at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Notre Dame spring game, 2 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ NYCFC at Montreal, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 4, 3 p.m. on TBS

🏀 WNBA Preseason: Fever at Liberty, 3 p.m. on Ion

⛳ Zurich Classic, third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Guardians at Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. on FS1

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Suns, Game 3, 3:36 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Oregon spring game, 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars at Wild, Game 4, 5:30 p.m. on TBS

⚾ Padres at Diamondbacks, 6:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Hawks, Game 4, 6:12 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Legacy at Stars, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Cubs at Dodgers or Tigers at Reds, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Revolution at Miami, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Penguins at Flyers, Game 4, 8 p.m. on TBS

👊 UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Game 4, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Charlotte at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Wave at Summit, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Rapids at Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ Sassuolo at Fiorentina, 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ FA Cup, semifinal: Chelsea vs. Leeds United, 10 a.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Inter Milan at Torino, Noon on Paramount+

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers at Raptors, Game 4, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Red Sox at Orioles, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sabres at Bruins, Game 4, 2 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Yankees at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Juventus at AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ Zurich Classic, final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏁 NASCAR at Talladega, 3 p.m. on Fox

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Trail Blazers, Game 4, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Cubs at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Avalanche at Kings, Game 4, 4:30 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Thorns at Angel City, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics at 76ers, Game 4, 7 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 4, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Salt Lake at Galaxy, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Angels at Royals, 7:20 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Royals at Reign, 8 p.m. on Victory+

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Rockets, Game 4, 9:30 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Ducks, Game 4, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN