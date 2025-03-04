NFL defensive tackle Tyler Manoa was thrown out of Allegiant Stadium during an National Rugby League match due to alleged misconduct in the bathroom. Manoa was the guest of honor, blowing the Canberra Raiders' Viking horn before their matchup against the New Zealand Warriors.

According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, Manoa was in attendance to help kick off the new NRL season. During the course of the match, which Canberra won, 30-8, Manoa was thrown out of the stadium for allegedly damaging property inside the restrooms.

The NRL said it would not be investigating the matter any further as the Raiders return to Australia to continue their season.

Manoa, a defensive lineman, went undrafted in 2024 and spent his rookie season on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad. Prior to that, Manoa entered college as a four-star recruit, per the 247Sports ratings.

Manoa played five seasons of college football. He spent his first four years at UCLA before finishing his collegiate career at Arizona. In that time, Manoa totaled 43 tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

How this incident will impact Manoa's NFL career remains to be seen. The Raiders have not yet addressed the incident publicly.