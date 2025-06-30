July 4th week kicked off with a blockbuster trade in the NFL, as the Miami Dolphins sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

It was understood that Ramsey and Smith were potentially on the trade block, but the Fitzpatrick aspect of this transaction is the most fascinating. He is regarded as one of the best safeties in the NFL by many, but is he still elite?

According to a report from ESPN, NFL evaluators around the league still consider Fitzpatrick to be a top 10 safety, but there is visible decline. While Ramsey is no spring chicken either, his versatility intrigued the Steelers with his versatility when it comes to playing on the outside, at nickel or even safety.

Fitzpatrick, who turned 28 earlier this year, made the Pro Bowl in three-straight years, has not received an All-Pro selection since 2022. In 2024, he recorded 96 combined tackles, just four passes defensed and one interception. After recording a career-high and league-leading six interceptions in 2022, Fitzpatrick has picked off just one pass over the last 27 games.

The former No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama now returns to Miami, where he began his professional career, to prove to the NFL world that he's still an elite defensive playmaker. Fitzpatrick played just 18 games with the Dolphins before he was traded to the Steelers, and recorded 92 combined tackles, nine passes defensed and two interceptions prior to Brian Flores shipping him away.

Miami has one of the thinnest secondaries on paper after losing Jevon Holland in free agency and trading Ramsey to Pittsburgh. The cornerback room is headlined by Kader Kohou, Jason Marshall Jr., Storm Duck and Cam Smith, while Ifeatu Melifonwu and Fitzpatrick should be slated to start on the back end.