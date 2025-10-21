The field surface at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, has long been criticized, but NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller said Tuesday that the artificial turf is not causing an influx of injuries. Miller said despite the conversation around MetLife, it actually had "one of the lowest injury rates across the league" in 2024.

"It's playing really well and it has for a while," Miller said.

The NFL's injury data in 2024 showed that MetLife is ninth-best in terms of lower-extremity injuries and is first for visiting players. In 2023, MetLife turned to an updated version of FieldTurf, FieldTurf Core system, that is aimed at decreasing injuries.

The conversation surrounding the safety level of the MetLife turf was re-ignited after Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. Other recent and notable injuries occurring at MetLife include Aaron Rodgers and Jaelan Phillips suffering Achilles injuries in 2023.

ESPN reported earlier this month that one executive from an opposing team playing at the stadium said players are "petrified" to play there and some may be more likely to sit out if they are dealing with a lingering injury already. The report states that 90% of players prefer to play on grass than artificial turf. The Jets say since 2023, grass fields saw more knee ligament or Achilles tears.

Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his thoughts known about the field following Nabers' injury. Beckham, who suffered an ankle fracture at MetLife in 2017, asked the NFL to "get rid of the turf."