NFL executives have concerns about star players forcing their way out of contracts
Execs are concerned about Antonio Brown starting a trend
Some NFL players have complicated relationships with their teams. Antonio Brown illustrated that when he forced his way out of Pittsburgh and joined the Oakland Raiders. Brown, who was under contract through 2021 due to an extension he'd signed in 2017, simply didn't want to play in Pittsburgh at the end of last year. He was traded to Oakland, where he has a new start.
A report emerged with an executive calling Brown's power play a "problem." NFL players don't often force themselves out of town via trade -- they're much more likely to hold out until a new negotiation is made. However, with now that Brown has done that, it's possible other disgruntled players may follow suit.
"I think they need to be smarter in how they construct their contracts," Brady Quinn said on Friday's "Off The Bench." "These agents, they put you on the total value of these contracts. That is not the commitment these teams are making these players -- just look at what's guaranteed at signing."
If players do start forcing their way out of their teams early in contracts, it could be harder and harder to keep guys on long-term. Danny Kanell and Quinn talk about how to avoid the situation altogether moving forward, and how NFL executives can keep the Brown situation an anomaly.
