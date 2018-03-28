NFL executives vote Eagles' Howie Roseman NFL Executive of the Year

Eagles' GM Howie Roseman doubled down on Executive of the Year Awards, as the Sporting News announced he was voted the winner by his peers on Wednesday. He won the Pro Football Writers' Association's vote in January. It isn't a surprise. Roseman built an impressive Eagles team this season that had tremendous talent and, more importantly, depth.

The most glaring example of Roseman's deftness in building this roster came when the team survived losing Carson Wentz for the season in Week 14 against the Rams. The Eagles came out without missing a beat in Nick Foles, who was able to navigate the Eagles through a tough playoff schedule that involved playing strong Falcons and Eagles' teams. He then led the way as the Eagles took down the Goliath that is the New England Patriots.

The votes were submitted the first week of January, meaning that the Eagles hadn't even put together their amazing playoff run yet. It's a testament to how impressive the Eagles were in the regular season that it didn't take a Super Bowl win to showcase what Roseman had built.

Last year, Roseman bolstered a terrible receiving corps by getting Alshon Jeffery to supplement Nelson Agholor, who instantly got better last year. He's built an offense around Wentz that includes Zach Ertz, Lane Johnson, LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi, not to mention the addition of head coach Doug Pederson after the Chip Kelly experiment failed.

This year, he's already adding new pieces, trading for Michael Bennett to form the NFL's most feared defensive line (OK, maybe that goes to the Rams) even scarier.

Roseman has the Eagles in excellent shape for the foreseeable future. Their window just opened this year, and they jumped through. Now they'll look to do it again as they try to make sure that they aren't a one-and-done Super Bowl team.