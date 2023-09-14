The NFL and Tottenham Hotspur have expanded their partnership through the 2029-2030 season, the league announced on Thursday. Under this new agreement, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has gained the official status as "the home of the NFL in the UK." There will also continue to be a minimum of two NFL games held at the facility per year over the life of this extended partnership.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029 - 2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community."

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2019, is the first stadium purpose-built for NFL games outside of the United States. According to the press release, the facility has brought "a boost of circa £344m to the local economy every year." Already, it has played host to 12 of the league's 32 teams, including its first-ever NFL game in October 2019 when the Chicago Bears faced the then-Oakland Raiders.

This season, two more games as slated to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8 (Week 5) and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans on Oct. 15 (Week 6).

"Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London. Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the Club's financial model," Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. "NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy. As the NFL continues to grow its fanbase throughout Europe, we are extremely proud to be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK and look forward to seeing the excitement that gamedays bring to Tottenham for many more years to come."

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has also held other NFL-related events such as the NFL International Combine, NFL Academy Combine, NFL Foundation UK community events, and the Miami Dolphins even made their sixth-round draft choice from the stadium during the 2023 NFL Draft.