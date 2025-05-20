It appears we will indeed have NFL players in the Summer Olympics when the Games come to Los Angeles in 2028. This week at the league meetings in Minneapolis, the NFL will vote on whether players will be allowed to participate in flag football when it makes its Olympic debut, and ESPN reports the resolution is expected to pass.

Even if the resolution is approved, there are other issues that need to be addressed. The league will then reportedly negotiate with the NFLPA, Olympic officials and national governing bodies on specifics. However, the resolution itself includes details about how this new venture will work. For example, you can expect a limit of one player per NFL team on each national flag football team participating, clarity on insurance should a player be injured while playing flag football, salary cap credit for any player that is injured and non-negotiables regarding field surfaces and medical staffs.

While some may be surprised to see the league allow its players to participate, the resolution posted last week made it clear the NFL believes that players being permitted to play flag football in the Olympics would expand the global reach of the league itself. That has clearly become an important goal for the NFL, which is scheduled to play a record seven international games in 2025.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 30 in 2028. Several NFL stars have previously expressed interest in playing flag football, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Now comes the goal of constructing a squad that could rival the 1992 men's basketball "Dream Team."