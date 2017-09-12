NFL expected to fine Chargers' Ingram for cheap shot on Siemian
This wouldn't be the first such penalty for Ingram.
Melvin Ingram can expect a FedEx from the league office.
The Chargers' edge rusher committed a dirty play in the fourth quarter of Monday night's season-opener against the Broncos, when he launched head-first into the neck area of quarterback Trevor Siemian -- targeting, in other words.
Here's the footage, in case you missed it:
@dmac1043 How many games will the NFL suspend Chargers Melvin Ingram for this cheap shot? pic.twitter.com/U11NQKizYw— David Reeb (@DavidReeb) September 12, 2017
Ingram was flagged for roughing the passer, but his wallet is likely to take a hit, as well. Former NFL vice president of officiating and current FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira predicts the cheap shot will draw a fine.
It wasn't missed. It was called and the penalty yardage was added on to the completion. It will get fined.— Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) September 12, 2017
What's next for the Denver Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news, take a second to sign up for our FREE Broncos newsletter!
This wouldn't be the first such penalty for Ingram, who in 2012 was docked more than $15,000 for lowering the crown of his helmet into the chin of Saints QB Drew Brees.
It was eerily similar to his hit on Siemian.
The NFL needs to take a hard, long look at their options with Ingram to ensure this doesn't happen again. It's obvious that merely fining him a chunk of his game salary hasn't deterred his illegal play.
Despite absorbing multiple blows throughout the night, Siemian emerged from the Week 1 win unscathed, looking no worse for wear. But Broncos coach Vance Joseph admitted they "absolutely" must ensure their starting signal-caller remains upright going forward.
"The pass protection was not that good," Joseph said Tuesday. "Again, we were facing two elite rushers in [OLB Melvin] Ingram and [DE Joey] Bosa. We knew it was going to be a chore, but we have to be better there. It was too much pressure on [QB] Trevor [Siemian]. There were too many whiffs as far as blocking those speed rushers. It’s got to get better.”
For more Broncos news, follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @Kelberman247
-
Moss headlines Hall of Fame nominees
The list also includes Donovan McNabb, Eddie George, Chad Johnson, and Brian Urlacher
-
Olympian says Josh Brown will return
Gordon hasn't played in an NFL game since 2014
-
Jets-Raiders on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Dolphins-Chargers on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Week 2 NFL odds, picks, and predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 2 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising...
-
Patriots-Saints on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
Add a Comment