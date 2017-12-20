NFL expert picks and bets for Week 16: 3-team parlay of the week

It's Week 16 in the NFL, which means it's do-or-die for several teams. It could be a game-changing weekend for your wallet if you listen to SportsLine football insider Emory Hunt. He brings a wealth of real-life gridiron experience to football handicapping.



A former running back, he sees the game through the lens of someone with the ball in his hands, diagnosing the game in real-time as it unfolds in front of him.



There are few industry handicappers who know the game better than Hunt, whose vast expertise in the X's and O's on the gridiron has paid off in the form of an impressive resume for SportsLine.



The CEO of Football Gameplan, Hunt is 37-24-3 in his last 58 picks and is coming off an incredible Week 14 in which he went 8-3 in released picks.



Hunt is already all over the Week 16 slate and released his top three plays of the week. If you parlay them together, you'd be in for a 6/1 payout. Put down $100 and you'd win $600. Go big and this could be a life-changing bet.



We can tell you Hunt is backing the Jacksonville Jaguars, whom he cashed with as massive 11.5-point favorites last week against the Houston Texans.



This week, the Jags travel to face the surging 49ers and the relatively light key number of minus-4 shows that oddsmakers are giving San Francisco some newfound respect now that they have won three straight behind recently acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.



But ever the discerning football analyst, Hunt is loving the Jaguars, who have won their last three games by a combined score of 105-41 against the Colts, Seahawks and Texans while easily cashing ATS for their supporters.



Hunt notes that although the 49ers have improved, Garoppolo has done the majority of his work against subpar defensive units and mediocre opponents. He expects the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL to provide a wake-up call to the 49ers QB, who will be making his fourth start with the club.



Hunt has also identified a pair of underdogs not getting the respect they deserve, each of which he expects to cover, if not pull off outright upsets. He's sharing those picks over at SportsLine.



So what are the three NFL picks that Hunt is confident in that could return a huge 6/1 payout in Week 16 if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see Hunt's best three-team parlay for Week 16, all from an expert who went 8-3 last week, and find out.