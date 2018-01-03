NFL expert picks, best bets for Wild Card Weekend: 4-team playoff football parlay
SportsLine's top NFL experts give their top picks for the NFL Wild Card round
There are four NFL games on Wild Card Weekend as the postseason gets underway, and SportsLine is all in on making it a memorable one. If you're feeling truly bold, the top experts at SportsLine are going huge, putting together a four-team parlay that could return a massive 10-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $1,000.
To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts to make picks on what they know best. It's an All-Star cast that includes some of the top handicapping experts in the nation.
SportsLine analyst Galin Dragiev (11-1 on recent NFL picks) is picking Titans-Chiefs and Panthers-Saints.
Micah Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker and NFL expert, has hit on his last four Bills picks and has a selection for the Buffalo-Jacksonville showdown.
And R.J. White, a CBS Sports NFL editor who finished in the top one percent of the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest, is 12-1 on Rams picks and 15-5 on his last 20 Falcons picks, so naturally he has a strong selection for Falcons-Rams.
We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Dragiev is taking the Titans plus nine points in their Saturday matchup with the Chiefs.
The Titans needed a victory on Sunday to get into the playoffs, and they did just that, holding off the Jaguars, 15-10. It's their first postseason since 2008.
The Titans' offense has been inconsistent. QB Marcus Mariota tossed more INTs (15) than TDs (13), leading an offense that ranked 23rd in total yards (314 per game), 19th in scoring (20.9) and 24th in turnover differential (minus-4).
But the defense has been dominant, especially against the run, where they rank fourth in yards allowed (88.8). That will be especially important on Saturday facing Kansas City RB Kareem Hunt, who gained a league-leading 1,327 yards with eight TDs.
The Chiefs have righted the ship after losing six of seven in the middle of the season. They won four straight to claim the AFC West title and get into the playoffs, but the postseason has been unkind to K.C., which is just 1-9 since 1993.
Tennessee is used to playing close games, going 6-4 in contests decided by six points or fewer. Dragiev believes that while the Titans may not pull off the upset, getting nine points makes it a valuable pick.
Another SportsLine expert has identified a key injury in another playoff matchup that will be a huge x-factor. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your four-team weekend parlay, over at SportsLine.
So what are the four Wild Card Weekend picks that the top experts at SportsLine confident could return a massive 10-to-1 payout if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which team is going to get a huge boost because of a key injury, and which line is way off, all from SportsLine's top experts who are crushing the books right now.
