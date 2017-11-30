NFL expert picks, bets, and odds for Week 13: Parlay of the week

With just five weeks left in the NFL's regular season, it's do-or-die for several teams as the playoffs quickly approach. Week 13 also presents a prime opportunity for anyone paying attention to Larry Hartstein's NFL picks. He's already in the middle of an impressive stretch.

Hartstein, the senior analyst and managing editor at SportsLine, combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed during his years working for Pro Football Focus. In the past two seasons, he's gone 102-79-6 on NFL game picks.

He certainly has his pulse on the NFL right now. Hartstein has cashed on 14 of his last 19 picks against the spread, a whopping 73.7 win percentage.

Hartstein has released his top NFL picks for Week 13 over at SportsLine. Putting these three in a parlay will return a huge 6-1 payout. If you bet $100 on it, you would make $600. If you go big, it could be a life-changing bet.

We'll give one away: Hartstein has no problem laying 13.5 points on the streaking Chargers as they host the winless Browns in Los Angeles.

The Chargers' first year away from San Diego didn't get off to a good start. Home crowds were terrible and so was the on-field product, as L.A. opened with a four-game losing streak.

Since then the Chargers have flipped a switch. They've won five of their last seven and are in the hunt in the AFC West thanks to their resurgence coupled with a Kansas City Chiefs collapse. Philip Rivers had a Thanksgiving to remember, throwing for 434 yards and three TDs in a 28-6 win at Dallas.

At 5-6, L.A. sits tied with Oakland and one game behind K.C. in the division.

The Browns have had their chances to end a season-long losing streak but haven't finished the deal en route to an 0-11 record. Four of those defeats came by three points.

Cleveland's offense will get a boost when WR Josh Gordon takes the field for the first time in nearly three years, following a spate of drug-related suspensions. Gordon led the NFL in receiving in 2014, his last full season in the league, but the Chargers rank No. 7 in the NFL in pass defense.

Hartstein has also identified a pair of underdogs not getting the respect they deserve, each of which he expects to cover, if not pull off outright upsets. He's sharing those picks over at SportsLine.

So what are the three NFL picks that Hartstein is confident in that could return a huge 6/1 payout in Week 13 if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which line the oddsmakers have completely wrong, and which home team isn't getting enough respect, all from the expert on a blistering 14-5 streak on NFL picks.