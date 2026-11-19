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🤯 Five things to know Thursday
- No. 1 Florida and No. 3 UConn both went down on the hardwood. In what might have been a Final Four preview, No. 8 Houston toppled the top-ranked Gators 86-76 in the Players Era semifinals. Perhaps the most impressive part of Houston's win was that it dominated Florida in the paint, allowing the Gators just 12 2-point field goals all game. Down in Tuscon, No. 12 Arizona flexed on presumptive No. 1 UConn with an 85-79 win.
- LSU played RJ Luis Jr. in defiance of SEC rules. The entire LSU athletic department is awfully comfortable pushing the envelope with the SEC. On Wednesday night, Will Wade played Luis in the first half of the Tigers' game against Louisiana-Monroe. A transfer from St. John's, Luis is technically ineligible to play because he signed an NBA contract after going undrafted, but a preliminary injunction has provided cover from stiff penalties for now. In the meantime, other SEC programs may take matters into their own hands by boycotting games against LSU. If Luis becomes ineligible again down the road, this may prove to be a huge misstep on the part of Wade.
- The Cowboys have made a bizarre decision at DC. The Cowboys defense is among the worst in the NFL, and it's costing the team a shot at an NFC East title. First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker has struggled, and the the team has turned over play calling duties to defensive analyst Mike Pettine. What makes this move so baffling is that Parker will remain the defensive coordinator in title, and Pettine will use the same scheme. That begs the question: Why even make this change at all?
- Jeremiah Smith is your Heisman Trophy frontrunner with a few weeks left. This has been a weird season for the Heisman Trophy race, especially with Malachi Toney out for the remainder of the regular season. When Julian Sayin went down with an injury, most assumed Smith would fall off a cliff, but instead his odds of winning have only improved lately. C.J. Carr, Darian Mensah and Devon Dampier are nipping at Smith's heels, but the Ohio State star keeps posting monster numbers. That said, Dampier is rising quickly in both the Heisman race and our CFB QB Power Rankings, so he'll be a name to watch if the Utes get to 13-0.
- Sonny Gray has signed a $55 million contract with the Twins. One of the top starting pitchers on the MLB free agent market is off the board. Gray inked a two-year deal worth $55 million deal to join the Twins next season. Gray just finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting after a strong season with the Red Sox, and Minnesota hopes he can replicate that effort. In other hot stove news, the Mariners upgraded their defense by acquiring Maikel Garcia from the Royals. Elsewhere, the Dodgers and Blue Jays met with Tarik Skubal as those sweepstakes progressed.
🏈 Do not miss this: Week 11 NFL expert picks
The best part of writing the Thursday AM newsletter is knowing that we get to kick off a new week of NFL football while reading Pete Prisco's game-by-game predictions.
The Texans and Colts will get Week 11 started with an AFC South battle tonight, but let me take us to Philadelphia. The Steelers and Eagles meet in the battle of Pennsylvania, and both sides need a win. Pittsburgh just got blown out by the Bengals, and Philly has lost seven straight games.
Prisco likes the Steelers to get it done on the road, despite the Eagles coming off a bye.
- Prisco: "The Eagles are coming off a bye, while the Steelers are coming off a loss to division-rival Cincinnati. The Eagles are a shell of the team they were early in the season because of injuries and trades. This battle of Pennsylvania has lost some luster. Look for the Steelers to bounce back with a tough defensive effort against an undermanned offense, and Aaron Rodgers will play well. Pick: Steelers 26, Eagles 13"
Still, not all of our experts think the Steelrs will roll. Tyler Sullivan says Pittsburgh could be on upset alert in The Linc. In his complete Week 11 picks, Sullivan predicts a few blowouts.
- Bills 34, Dolphins 16
- Bengals 33, Commanders 21
- Chiefs 30, Cardinals 14
- Texans 30, Colts 17
The most highly anticipated matchup of the week features the Vikings taking on the 49ers. More specifically, the chess match between Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores will be worth the price of admission.
🏀 NBA Power Rankings: Ball pacing Wolves
When Anthony Edwards went down with injury just four games into the season, it seemed like the Timberwolves might be cooked. Instead, Minnesota is sitting at 11-4, fourth in the West and up to No. 3 in our latest NBA Power Rankings.
Much of that success is owed to LaMelo Ball, who is shining in his first season with the Wolves. He's averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals. For more evidence of Ball's impact, just look at how the team he left is doing without him. Brad Botkin explains:
Botkin: "The LaMelo effect is being felt in two places: Minnesota, of course, but also Charlotte, where the offense has plummeted from a 123.3 rating with Ball on the court last year to a league-worst 103.1 this season. Being down Kon Knueppel doesn't help, but it's night and day watching this unit try to generate clean looks without Ball's creation and passing."
You can check out the complete rankings here, but I'll float you a sneak peek:
26. Nets (--)
27. Jazz (+2)
28. Kings (--)
29. Bulls (+1)
30. Bucks (-3)
The Heat were one of the biggest risers in this week's power rankings, but their issues are far from resolved. The Bucks, on the other hand. are bringing up the rear. Is it possible that neither team won the Giannis Antetokounmpo split?
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- It seems unlikely that Kenneth Walker III will be back for the Chiefs in Week 11.
- If that throws a wrench in your fantasy roster, check out our Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column.
- "Here to help": Paul George has embraced his secondary role with the Celtics.
- There has been no Stanley Cup hangover for the Hurricanes as they soar in the NHL Power Rankings.
- Shocking: Rob Manfred "can't imagine" MLB owners will accept a new CBA with no salary cap.
- Rick Stockstill is living his dream as the interim coach at Florida State.
- Don't look now, but Iowa is inching its way toward the top of our Big Ten Power Rankings.
- Arizona forward RJ Godfrey has been declared ineligible by a Pima County court ruling.
- Vanessa Bryant and Pau Gasol are teaming up to bid on the WNBA's Sparks.
- Louisville has surged into the top three of our Women's CBB Power Rankings.
- Aljamain Sterling tells everyone to argue with the history books as he builds his legacy.
📺 What we're watching Thursday
⚽ We'll be watching the UEFA Women's Champions League all day on Paramount+.
🏀 No. 1 Florida at West Virginia (M), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Texas Tech vs. No 24 North Carolina (W), 6 p.m. on ESPN2
🏈 Colts at Texans, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video
🏈 Rice at Temple, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Knicks at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. on NBA TV
🏀 No. 8 Houston vs. No. 11 Kansas (M), 11 p.m. on ESPN