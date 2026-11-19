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🤯 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: Week 11 NFL expert picks

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The best part of writing the Thursday AM newsletter is knowing that we get to kick off a new week of NFL football while reading Pete Prisco's game-by-game predictions.

The Texans and Colts will get Week 11 started with an AFC South battle tonight, but let me take us to Philadelphia. The Steelers and Eagles meet in the battle of Pennsylvania, and both sides need a win. Pittsburgh just got blown out by the Bengals, and Philly has lost seven straight games.

Prisco likes the Steelers to get it done on the road, despite the Eagles coming off a bye.

Prisco: "The Eagles are coming off a bye, while the Steelers are coming off a loss to division-rival Cincinnati. The Eagles are a shell of the team they were early in the season because of injuries and trades. This battle of Pennsylvania has lost some luster. Look for the Steelers to bounce back with a tough defensive effort against an undermanned offense, and Aaron Rodgers will play well. Pick: Steelers 26, Eagles 13"

Still, not all of our experts think the Steelrs will roll. Tyler Sullivan says Pittsburgh could be on upset alert in The Linc. In his complete Week 11 picks, Sullivan predicts a few blowouts.

Bills 34, Dolphins 16

34, 16 Bengals 33, Commanders 21

33, 21 Chiefs 30, Cardinals 14

30, 14 Texans 30, Colts 17

The most highly anticipated matchup of the week features the Vikings taking on the 49ers. More specifically, the chess match between Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores will be worth the price of admission.

🏀 NBA Power Rankings: Ball pacing Wolves

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When Anthony Edwards went down with injury just four games into the season, it seemed like the Timberwolves might be cooked. Instead, Minnesota is sitting at 11-4, fourth in the West and up to No. 3 in our latest NBA Power Rankings.

Much of that success is owed to LaMelo Ball, who is shining in his first season with the Wolves. He's averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals. For more evidence of Ball's impact, just look at how the team he left is doing without him. Brad Botkin explains:

Botkin: "The LaMelo effect is being felt in two places: Minnesota, of course, but also Charlotte, where the offense has plummeted from a 123.3 rating with Ball on the court last year to a league-worst 103.1 this season. Being down Kon Knueppel doesn't help, but it's night and day watching this unit try to generate clean looks without Ball's creation and passing."

You can check out the complete rankings here, but I'll float you a sneak peek:

26. Nets (--)

27. Jazz (+2)

28. Kings (--)

29. Bulls (+1)

30. Bucks (-3)

The Heat were one of the biggest risers in this week's power rankings, but their issues are far from resolved. The Bucks, on the other hand. are bringing up the rear. Is it possible that neither team won the Giannis Antetokounmpo split?

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚽ We'll be watching the UEFA Women's Champions League all day on Paramount+.

🏀 No. 1 Florida at West Virginia (M), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Texas Tech vs. No 24 North Carolina (W), 6 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Colts at Texans, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 Rice at Temple, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Knicks at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 No. 8 Houston vs. No. 11 Kansas (M), 11 p.m. on ESPN