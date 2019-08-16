NFL explains controversial pass interference review call that ruled against Redskins in Preseason Week 2
Jay Gruden lost an offensive pass interference challenge under the new review system
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden would like an explanation from the NFL on the new pass interference review system, one that was supposed to benefit the league in an attempt to get the calls right. Gruden is questioning the NFL after an offensive pass interference call on Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, one which looked to be overturned once Gruden challenged the call.
Gruden lost the challenge, prompting his plea to the league what qualifies as offensive pass interference.
"I don't know. All I know is I want Kelvin Harmon to do that every time the ball is in the air," Gruden told reporters after the game. "That's why we drafted him because he's aggressive when the ball in the air. If he can't do what he did in this game then I don't know what he can do. I'm going to continue to coach Kelvin Harmon to go up and go get the ball like he did tonight and good things will happen for him. We'll get the explanation, hopefully."
The NFL gave an explanation on the play Friday afternoon, one that probably adds more confusion than clarity.
Harmon was involved in a second offensive pass interference call, but wasn't initially flagged for the call. Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor challenged and the league ruled Harmon did commit offensive pass interference.
"Everybody was just devastated. No body could believe it," Harmon said to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington after the game. "I was just like 'Wow that's a PI?' It was just unfortunate.
"I just got to be mindful of that as an aggressive receiver always going up for the ball. That's just the new PI rule, so I gotta be mindful of that. It could go in our favor next time."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jefferson: Lamar is 'pinpoint accurate'
The second-year quarterback has been impressing teammates every day at practice
-
Murray not concerned about Cards' woes
The Air Raid offense under Kliff Kingsbury has struggled mightily through two preseason ga...
-
Steelers pass rusher posts cryptic Tweet
The former undrafted rookie may be out for a significant amount of time
-
Brown brought one fan to tears
Oakland's star receiver made one fan's year prior to the Raiders' second preseason game
-
Podcast: What smart NFL teams do best
Let's take a look at how teams like the Seahawks, Packers and Ravens could maximize their...
-
Brown says he never planned to retire
Despite last week's reports, Brown claims he never planned to sit out the 2019 season