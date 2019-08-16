NFL explains controversial pass interference review call that ruled against Redskins in Preseason Week 2

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden would like an explanation from the NFL on the new pass interference review system, one that was supposed to benefit the league in an attempt to get the calls right. Gruden is questioning the NFL after an offensive pass interference call on Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, one which looked to be overturned once Gruden challenged the call.

Gruden lost the challenge, prompting his plea to the league what qualifies as offensive pass interference.

"I don't know. All I know is I want Kelvin Harmon to do that every time the ball is in the air," Gruden told reporters after the game. "That's why we drafted him because he's aggressive when the ball in the air. If he can't do what he did in this game then I don't know what he can do. I'm going to continue to coach Kelvin Harmon to go up and go get the ball like he did tonight and good things will happen for him. We'll get the explanation, hopefully."

The NFL gave an explanation on the play Friday afternoon, one that probably adds more confusion than clarity.

In #CINvsWAS, the on-field officials called OPI for a push off by WAS 13 at the 50-yard line, well before he jumped to catch the ball. There was no clear & obvious visual evidence from the available broadcast video that the ruling was incorrect, so the on-field ruling stands. pic.twitter.com/EhdAqFOc9Q — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) August 16, 2019

Coaches video, not available on the game broadcast, showed that CIN 35 was off balance after contact by WAS 13, which is why offensive pass interference was called on the field. — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) August 16, 2019

Harmon was involved in a second offensive pass interference call, but wasn't initially flagged for the call. Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor challenged and the league ruled Harmon did commit offensive pass interference.

"Everybody was just devastated. No body could believe it," Harmon said to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington after the game. "I was just like 'Wow that's a PI?' It was just unfortunate.

"I just got to be mindful of that as an aggressive receiver always going up for the ball. That's just the new PI rule, so I gotta be mindful of that. It could go in our favor next time."