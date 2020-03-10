NFL extends deadline for teams to utilize the franchise and transition tags

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to extend the franchise/transition tag deadline to 11:59:59 a.m. ET on Monday, March 16, according to multiple reports. Adam Schefter of ESPN was first with the news.

This comes as players are set to vote on the proposed collective bargaining agreement on Saturday. One of the new aspects of the proposed CBA is eliminating the teams' ability to use multiple tags. Extending the timetable to place those tags on a player does eliminate what could eventually be an awkward set of circumstances where a team has multiple players tagged. In that event, one of the tagged players would need to be rescinded and put back on the open market. With this change, clubs will now know one way or another what the guidelines will be before they have to make a final decision on those tags.

"The NFLPA and the NFL Management Council have agreed to extend the deadline of the Franchise/Transition Designation period for the 2020 League Year," the official notice reads, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. "The designation period will now end at 11:59:59 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. As a reminder, absent an agreement on a new CBA, clubs have both a Franchise and Transition designation available in the 2020 League Year."

This deadline extension also sets up what will be a wild couple of days on the NFL calendar. One second after the the league's franchise deadline passes is the start of the legal tampering period.

Here's a quick look at the important dates that are ahead:

Saturday, March 14 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET: Deadline for players to vote on the proposed CBA

Monday, March 16 at 11:59:59 a.m. ET: Franchise/transition tag deadline

Monday, March 16 at 12 p.m. ET: Legal tampering period opens

Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ET: New league year begins and free agency opens.

This decision on the franchise tags is particularly important for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who currently have the ability to tag both quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper. If they cannot come to terms on an extension prior to the tag deadline and a new CBA is reached, one of them is likely going to be an unrestricted free agent.

Wild times are ahead.