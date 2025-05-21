An expanded international slate could be on the horizon for the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell said this week the league has momentum towards instituting a 16-game international schedule per season, likely within the next five years. The NFL last week unveiled its full 2025 schedule, which includes a record seven international games across five countries: three in the United Kingdom and one in each of Brazil, Germany, Spain and Ireland.

The first overseas contest of the 2025 season comes right out of the gate as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off in São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1. It marks the second time in as many years that the NFL will send teams to Brazil for a season-opener.

"The reason for it is, I think the potential for us to grow is there," Goodell said at the CNBC CEO Council Summit. "This is the greatest opportunity for growth. We already have 200+ million fans here in the states, so we're not giving up on the states. Continuing to expand here. But the international is just an open market for us. We're introducing the game, we're sharing our game and the fans are reacting to it in an extraordinary way. So we're excited about our potential. Yes, I do see 16 regular-season games. I think that will happen sometime in the very near future. Within five years, probably."

The NFL continues to experiment with its international schedule, and the Minnesota Vikings this season will be a test case of sorts when they play back-to-back games abroad. No team in league history has ever done so, but the Vikings will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in Weeks 4 and 5 in Dublin and London, respectively.

Goodell has not been shy about his desire to expand the NFL's reach into international markets and previously expressed interest in implementing a more comprehensive schedule, potentially with as many as one game per week off United States soil.

"We're really looking to build this over the long term," Goodell said at last month's NFL Draft. "I do believe we can get to 16 games. Then you'd be in 16 different markets, or you might double up like we're doing in the UK right now. Germany is a strong market, too. We had a great experience in Brazil last year; we're looking forward to going back there. We'll be back in Mexico as soon as the stadium is done -- they're re-doing it for the World Cup. I think we'll get to Asia pretty soon. I think we can be worldwide with our games."

The NFL first held a regular-season game outside the United States in 2005 when the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers clashed in Mexico City. Under Goodell's watch, the league secured long-term deals to hold games in London, Mexico City, São Paulo and multiple German cities. Ireland, Spain and Australia will host their inaugural games over the next two seasons.