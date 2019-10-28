NFL fans are wearing Antonio Brown jerseys and putting on clown makeup for Halloween

Everyone knows the Antonio Brown situation at this point, though if you have managed to avoid it all, good for you.

Brown has been the topic of conversation since the offseason and after making headlines in training camp with the Oakland Raiders, he spent less than two weeks on the New England Patriots before sexual assault allegations led to the team releasing him.

AB is now without a team and keeping busy by taking college classes (and tweeting, a lot).

With Halloween approaching this week, NFL fans are dressing as the free agent, and it's a shame for the wide receiver that his last name rhymes with clown.

Using their Pittsburgh Steelers or Raiders No. 84 jerseys -- or even Patriots No. 17 jerseys for those who acted quickly and purchased one -- people are wearing a clown wig and some makeup to become "Antonio Clown" for Halloween.

The costumes are even winning people prizes at Halloween parties.

This expression says it all.

The quick name change from "Brown" to "clown" on the back of the jersey completed the costumes.

Ladies and gentleman of the Twitterverse I present to u: Antonio Clown pic.twitter.com/Q5x3TErAhc — beis (@katiebeis) October 18, 2019

Extra points to the kid who included the "Hire Me" sign, taking it to the next level.

Even the youngest fans are getting in on the joke.

Jerseys are not cheap. Using one you may no longer want to wear on game days into a Halloween costume is the perfect way to repurpose the shirt.