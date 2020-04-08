NFL fans react to Falcons' new uniforms on Twitter
Social media was full of takes on the Falcons new threads
The Atlanta Falcons revealed their new uniforms on Wednesday, and, as always, many fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new threads. The Falcons color scheme of red, black, and white hasn't changed, which doesn't come as a big surprise. However, the uniforms did have some tweaks in terms of the combinations.
Now, all but one of their jerseys says "ATL" on the front.
Atlanta will continue to use their classic black jersey and white pants throwback combination that they've worn in recent years. However, all of the others are different than what they've had in the past.
Some fans were in favor of a majority of the uniform combinations. For example, this particular fan enjoyed most of the combinations, but wasn't a fan of the red and black two-tone jerseys that the team is adopting.
Meanwhile, some weren't fans of the change and liked the previous Falcons uniforms a lot better than the new design.
In addition, some non-Falcons fans took the opportunity to throw some shade towards the Falcons. This particular fan decided to replace the "ATL" wording on the front of the jerseys with the 28-3 scoreboard. Of course, that's referring to the 28-3 lead that the Falcons blew against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI back in 2017.
And a few more fans jumped on that particular bandwagon.
Some fans also completely went into savage mode and said that they thought the uniforms were awful.
