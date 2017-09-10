NFL Fantasy Football Week 1 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday

Chiefs 42, Patriots 27 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Steelers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Lions, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Falcons at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Dolphins, moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma

Colts at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ETon FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Saints at Vikings, 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Chargers at Broncos, 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)