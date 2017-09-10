NFL Fantasy Football Week 1 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday
Chiefs 42, Patriots 27 (Takeaways)

Sunday
Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Steelers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Cardinals at Lions, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Falcons at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Dolphins, moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma
Colts at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Panthers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Seahawks at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ETon FOX (GameTracker)
Giants at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday
Saints at Vikings, 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
Chargers at Broncos, 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

