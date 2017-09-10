NFL Fantasy Football Week 1 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Chiefs 42, Patriots 27 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Steelers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Cardinals at Lions, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Falcons at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Dolphins, moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma
Colts at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Panthers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Seahawks at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ETon FOX (GameTracker)
Giants at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Saints at Vikings, 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
Chargers at Broncos, 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
-
Matthew Stafford gets off to ugly start
Matthew Stafford got off to an ugly start against the Cardinals
-
WATCH: Browns give up blocked punt
The Steelers jumped out to an early lead over the still-woeful Browns
-
Week 1 picks, Fantasy, schedule, stream
Everything you need to know for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Hurricane trash talk from Dolphins fan
Not even a hurricane can stop Dolphins fans from hating on the Jets
-
LOOK: Texans' helmet decal for Houston
J.J. Watt also gave a heartfelt message for the City of Houston before Sunday's game
-
Browns players to speak before anthem
Browns players voiced their concerns over social injustice before a pregame anthem display...
