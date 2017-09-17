NFL Fantasy Football Week 2 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Everything you need to know heading into Week 2 is right here

Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday
Houston Texans  13,  Cincinnati Bengals  9 (Takeaways)

Sunday
New England Patriots  at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans  at  Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at  Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills  at  Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings  at  Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles  at  Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Chicago Bears  at  Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals  at  Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins  at  Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at  Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys  at  Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins  at  Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
49ers at  Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers  at  Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday
Detroit Lions  at  New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    All Access