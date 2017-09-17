NFL Fantasy Football Week 2 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2 is right here
Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Houston Texans 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9 (Takeaways)
Sunday
New England Patriots at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
-
Jets-Raiders on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Dolphins-Chargers on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Patriots-Saints on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Bills-Panthers on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Dont'a Hightower saw Dr. James Andrews
Hightower is out for Week 2 and his knee injury could be more serious than originally repo...
-
Titans-Jaguars on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
Add a Comment