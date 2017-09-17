NFL Fantasy Football Week 2 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday

Houston Texans 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday

New England Patriots at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Browns at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)