NFL Fantasy Football Week 2 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2 is right here
Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Houston Texans 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9 (Takeaways)
Sunday
New England Patriots at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
Sam Bradford is a game-time decision
Bradford underwent an MRI on his knee earlier this week and could be a scratch against the...
Savage not seeking trade but had suitors
The Texans could have traded Savage in the past but instead have benched him after one hal...
Miami repeatedly tried to land Sherman
Seattle surprisingly revealed Sherman was on the trade block this offseason, but that's no...
Beckham extension could come in-season
Beckham is looking for top-of-the-line money after his historic three-year run to open a c...
NFL odds, picks: Computer loves Panthers
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 2 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising...
No bad blood between Payton, Peterson
The Saints aren't considering cutting or trading Peterson after the appearance of sideline...
