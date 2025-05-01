The first 32 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft all made out well becoming first-round selections, with their names called under the bright lights in Las Vegas. Yet with three seasons behind them, they now enter a crucial year in their young careers.
NFL rookies receive four-year contracts when they enter the league; first-round picks include a team option for a fifth season, which teams can choose to pick up or decline. Some players make the decision easy for teams. Others not so much.
The window to extend a player's fifth-year option opened on Jan. 6 and goes through May 1. With deadline day finally here, let's take a look on each player from the 2022 draft class and whether or not his team has picked up the option yet.
*Former Vikings safety Lewis Cine is the one player listed below not eligible for a fifth-year option as Minnesota released him ahead of the 2024 season.
Fifth-year option tracker
|PICK NUMBER
|PLAYER (CURRENT TEAM)
|FIFTH-YEAR OPTION DECISION
|2026 PROJECTED CONTRACT
1
Picked up
$14.75 million
2
Picked up
$19.87 million
3
$21.59 million
4
Picked up
$20.18 million
5
Picked up
$14.1 million
6
Picked up
$17.56 million
7
Evan Neal (Giants)
Declined
$16.68 million
8
Picked up
$16.81 million
9
Picked up
$17.56 million
10
Garrett Wilson (Jets)
Picked up
$16.81 million
11
Picked up
$15.49 million
12
Jameson Williams (Lions)
Picked up
$15.49 million
13
Picked up
$12.93 million
14
Picked up
$18.6 million
15
Kenyon Green (Eagles)
Declined
$16.68 million
16
Jahan Dotson (Eagles)
Declined
$16.81 million
17
TBD
$17.56 million
18
Declined
$15.49 million
19
Trevor Penning (Saints)
Declined
$16.68 million
20
Declined
$22.1 million
21
Picked up
$13.4 million
22
Declined
$14.75 million
23
Declined
$12.68 million
24
Tyler Smith (Cowboys)
Picked up
$21.2 million
25
Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)
Declined
$23.4 million
26
Jermaine Johnson II (Jets)
Picked up
$13.4 million
27
Devin Lloyd (Jaguars)
Declined
$14.75 million
28
Devonte Wyatt (Packers)
Picked up
$12.93 million
29
Declined
$16.69 million
30
George Karlaftis (Chiefs)
Picked up
$15.2 million
31
Picked up
$9.26 million
32
*Lewis Cine (Eagles)
Ineligible
N/A