The first 32 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft all made out well becoming first-round selections, with their names called under the bright lights in Las Vegas. Yet with three seasons behind them, they now enter a crucial year in their young careers.   

NFL rookies receive four-year contracts when they enter the league; first-round picks include a team option for a fifth season, which teams can choose to pick up or decline. Some players make the decision easy for teams. Others not so much.

The window to extend a player's fifth-year option opened on Jan. 6 and goes through May 1. With deadline day finally here, let's take a look on each player from the 2022 draft class and whether or not his team has picked up the option yet.

*Former Vikings safety Lewis Cine is the one player listed below not eligible for a fifth-year option as Minnesota released him ahead of the 2024 season.  

Fifth-year option tracker

PICK NUMBERPLAYER (CURRENT TEAM)FIFTH-YEAR OPTION DECISION2026 PROJECTED CONTRACT

1

Travon Walker (Jaguars)

Picked up

$14.75 million

2

Aidan Hutchinson (Lions)

Picked up

$19.87 million

3

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans)

Signed three-year extension

$21.59 million

4

Sauce Gardner (Jets)

Picked up

$20.18 million

5

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants)

Picked up

$14.1 million

6

Ikem Ekwonu (Panthers)

Picked up

$17.56 million

7

Evan Neal (Giants)

Declined

$16.68 million

8

Drake London (Falcons)

Picked up

$16.81 million

9

Charles Cross (Seahawks)

Picked up

$17.56 million

10

Garrett Wilson (Jets)

Picked up

$16.81 million

11

Chris Olave (Saints)

Picked up  

$15.49 million

12

Jameson Williams (Lions)

Picked up  

$15.49 million

13

Jordan Davis (Eagles)

Picked up

$12.93 million

14

Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

Picked up

$18.6 million

15

Kenyon Green (Eagles)

Declined

$16.68 million

16

Jahan Dotson (Eagles)

Declined

$16.81 million

17

Zion Johnson (Chargers)

TBD

$17.56 million

18

Treylon Burks (Titans)

Declined

$15.49 million

19

Trevor Penning (Saints)

Declined

$16.68 million

20

Kenny Pickett (Browns)

Declined

$22.1 million

21

Trent McDuffie (Chiefs)

Picked up

$13.4 million

22

Quay Walker (Packers)

Declined

$14.75 million

23

Kaiir Elam (Cowboys)

Declined

$12.68 million

24

Tyler Smith (Cowboys)

Picked up

$21.2 million

25

Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)

Declined

$23.4 million

26

Jermaine Johnson II (Jets)

Picked up

$13.4 million

27

Devin Lloyd (Jaguars)

Declined

$14.75 million

28

Devonte Wyatt (Packers)

Picked up

$12.93 million

29

Cole Strange (Patriots)

Declined

$16.69 million

30

George Karlaftis (Chiefs)

Picked up

$15.2 million

31

Daxton Hill (Bengals)

Picked up

$9.26 million

32

*Lewis Cine (Eagles)

Ineligible

N/A