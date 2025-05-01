The first 32 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft all made out well becoming first-round selections, with their names called under the bright lights in Las Vegas. Yet with three seasons behind them, they now enter a crucial year in their young careers.

NFL rookies receive four-year contracts when they enter the league; first-round picks include a team option for a fifth season, which teams can choose to pick up or decline. Some players make the decision easy for teams. Others not so much.

The window to extend a player's fifth-year option opened on Jan. 6 and goes through May 1. With deadline day finally here, let's take a look on each player from the 2022 draft class and whether or not his team has picked up the option yet.

*Former Vikings safety Lewis Cine is the one player listed below not eligible for a fifth-year option as Minnesota released him ahead of the 2024 season.

Fifth-year option tracker