The 2021 NFL Draft was lauded for its plethora of quarterbacks that went inside the first round, headlined by Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall to Jacksonville. While Lawrence has proven to be a capable signal-caller under center for the Jaguars, the rest of the quarterbacks have been underwhelming, if not downright bad.

Sure, the rest of the quarterbacks may have not made as big of an impact on the NFL as their teams would have hoped, but that doesn't mean this draft class is without superstar talent. Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, Patrick Surtain II and DeVonta Smith are just some of the non-quarterbacks studs that came via this draft, and now those who were selected in the first round are reaching a pivotal mile-marker in their young careers.

NFL teams have until Tuesday, May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts of their first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft. This maneuver will ensure that the player will be under team control through the 2025 season.

Below, you'll find each first-rounder from that 2021 class who is eligible for the fifth-year option and whether or not their team decided to utilize it.

Fifth-year option tracker

Cowboys to pick up Micah Parsons' option

March 6 -- It comes as no surprise that the Cowboys will pick up Parsons' fifth-year option. That said, the team is doing some maneuvering by giving reportedly him his option as a defensive end rather than a linebacker, a move that will save the franchise roughly $3 million.

Eagles sign DeVonta Smith to extension

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 112 REC 81 REC YDs 1066 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

April 15 -- Philadelphia came to terms on a three-year extension with Smith which includes the club picking up his fifth-year option. So, the wideout is now tied to the Eagles for the next five years in total. The three-year extension is reportedly worth $75 million.

Dolphins to pick up Jaylen Waddle's option

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 104 REC 72 REC YDs 1014 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

April 16 -- Dolphins GM Chris Grier told reporters that the team will pick up Waddle's fifth-year option, ensuring the former first-rounder will be with Miami at least through the 2025 season. Waddle has recorded 1,000-yard campaigns in each of his first three seasons in the league.

Dolphins to pick up Jaelan Phillips' option

April 16 -- In the same breath as saying they'd pick up Waddle's option, Dolphins GM Chris Grier said the plan is to also pick up Phillips' option as well. Phillips is working his way back from an Achilles injury last season, but when healthy has proven to be an impact player on the defensive side of the ball.

Broncos, Lions retain foundational pieces

April 23 -- Denver exercised the option on star cornerback Patrick Surtain II ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, even amid rumors they might try to dangle the cover man in trade talks for a potential move up. Detroit, meanwhile, signed sterling right tackle Penei Sewell to a lucrative $112 million deal that keeps him tied to Motor City for the long haul.