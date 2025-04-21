The first 32 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft all made out well becoming first-round selections, with their names called under the bright lights in Las Vegas. With three seasons behind them, however, they now enter a crucial year in their young careers.
NFL rookies are given four-year contracts when they enter the league; first-round picks include a team option for a fifth season, which teams can choose to pick up or decline. Some players make the decision easy for teams. Others not so much.
The window to extend a player's fifth-year option opened on Jan. 6 and goes through May 1. With the deadline fast approaching, let's take a look on each player from the 2022 draft class and whether or not his team has picked up the option yet.
*Former Vikings safety Lewis Cine is the one player listed below not eligible for a fifth-year option as Minnesota released him ahead of the 2024 season.
Fifth-year option tracker
|PICK NUMBER
|PLAYER (CURRENT TEAM)
|FIFTH-YEAR OPTION DECISION
|2026 PROJECTED CONTRACT
1
Picked up
$14.75 million
2
3
$21.59 million
4
Picked up
$20.18 million
5
6
7
Evan Neal (Giants)
8
9
10
Garrett Wilson (Jets)
Picked up
$16.81 million
11
12
Jameson Williams (Lions)
13
14
15
Kenyon Green (Eagles)
16
Jahan Dotson (Eagles)
17
18
19
Trevor Penning (Saints)
20
21
22
23
24
Tyler Smith (Cowboys)
Picked up (report)
$21.2 million
25
Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)
26
Jermaine Johnson II (Jets)
Picked up
$13.4 million
27
Devin Lloyd (Jaguars)
28
Devonte Wyatt (Packers)
29
30
George Karlaftis (Chiefs)
31
Dax Hill (Bengals)
32
*Lewis Cine (Eagles)
Ineligible