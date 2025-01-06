The 2025 NFL schedule won't be released until May, but you don't have to wait that long to find out who your favorite team is going to play. Thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, we know who the home and away opponents will be for all 32 teams, which means we can take a sneak peak at the 272 games that will be on the docket in 2025.

Some of the biggest games on the 2024 schedule will include:

Chiefs at Bills

Ravens at Chiefs

Chiefs at Cowboys

Bengals at Packers

Rams at Eagles

Commanders at Vikings

And let's not forget about the' Lions ENTIRE road schedule: Of their nine games away from Detroit, eight of them will come against teams that finished the season with a winning record in 2024: Packers, Vikings, Ravens, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs and Bengals.

Each AFC team will be getting nine homes games this year, which means that conference will be hosting the majority of the international games.

With that in mind, let's check out the 2024 home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams.

How it works

Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002 and revised in 2021 when the 17th game was added. Each team will play: Home and away against its three division opponents ( six games ).



The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle ( four games ).



The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle ( four games ).



Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings ( two games ). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.



One interconference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season, with the AFC teams hosting the game in 2023.

Mark your calendars

The 2025 regular season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 4, and run through Week 18, which will be played on Jan. 4, 2026.

The 2025 NFL season will conclude on Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in California, where the NFC champion and AFC champion will meet in Super Bowl LX.

2025 opponents

Here's the complete home and away opponent list for each NFL team. The dates and times of each game will be released at some point during the spring.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Texans, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Falcons, Panthers

New England Patriots

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Giants

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Titans, Buccaneers, Saints

New York Jets

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Saints

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Bears, Lions, Rams

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Chiefs, Packers, Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Bears, Lions, Cardinals,

Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Broncos, Packers, Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Home: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Titans, Packers, Vikings

Away: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Patriots, Jets, Raiders, Bears, Lions, 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Dolphins, Colts, Vikings, Packers, Seahawks

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Patriots, Jets, Chargers, Bears, Lions

AFC South

Houston Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Bills, Cardinals, 49ers, Buccaneers

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Ravens, Rams, Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers, Rams, Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Jets, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers

Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Bengals, Cardinals, 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, Saints

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Browns, Cardinals, 49ers

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Packers

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Colts, Texans, Jets, Eagles, Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Colts, Texans, Ravens, Eagles, Commanders, Lions

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Cowboys, Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Bears

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Patriots, Eagles, Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Eagles, Commanders, Vikings

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Chiefs, Chargers

Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Jets

New York Giants

Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Chiefs, Chargers

Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Saints, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Rams, Broncos, Raiders

Away: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Vikings, Packers, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Bills, Chargers

Washington Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Lions, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Saints, Browns, Steelers

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Raiders

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Buccaneers, Browns, Steelers

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Bengals, Ravens, Chiefs

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers, Ravens, Bengals

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, Browns, Steelers, Broncos

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Ravens, Bengals

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks, Browns, Steelers, Chargers

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins

Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Colts

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Packers, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

Home: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Cardinals, 49ers, Giants, Patriots, Jets

Away: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Bills, Dolphins, Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles, Patriots, Jets

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Rams, Seahawks, Lions, Bills, Dolphins, Texans

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Jaguars, Titans

Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Texans, Colts, Bengals

Los Angeles Rams

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions, Texans, Colts

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Jaguars, Titans

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants, Texans, Colts, Browns

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings, Texans, Colts

Away: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers