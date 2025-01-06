The 2025 NFL schedule won't be released until May, but you don't have to wait that long to find out who your favorite team is going to play. Thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, we know who the home and away opponents will be for all 32 teams, which means we can take a sneak peak at the 272 games that will be on the docket in 2025.
Some of the biggest games on the 2024 schedule will include:
- Chiefs at Bills
- Ravens at Chiefs
- Chiefs at Cowboys
- Bengals at Packers
- Rams at Eagles
- Commanders at Vikings
And let's not forget about the' Lions ENTIRE road schedule: Of their nine games away from Detroit, eight of them will come against teams that finished the season with a winning record in 2024: Packers, Vikings, Ravens, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs and Bengals.
Each AFC team will be getting nine homes games this year, which means that conference will be hosting the majority of the international games.
With that in mind, let's check out the 2024 home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams.
How it works
- Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).
- The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle (four games).
- The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle (four games).
- Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.
- One interconference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season, with the AFC teams hosting the game in 2023.
Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002 and revised in 2021 when the 17th game was added. Each team will play:
Mark your calendars
The 2025 regular season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 4, and run through Week 18, which will be played on Jan. 4, 2026.
The 2025 NFL season will conclude on Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in California, where the NFC champion and AFC champion will meet in Super Bowl LX.
2025 opponents
Here's the complete home and away opponent list for each NFL team. The dates and times of each game will be released at some point during the spring.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles
Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Texans, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers
Miami Dolphins
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders
Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Falcons, Panthers
New England Patriots
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Giants
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Titans, Buccaneers, Saints
New York Jets
Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys
Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Saints
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Bears, Lions, Rams
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Chiefs, Packers, Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Bears, Lions, Cardinals,
Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Broncos, Packers, Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Home: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Titans, Packers, Vikings
Away: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Patriots, Jets, Raiders, Bears, Lions, 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Dolphins, Colts, Vikings, Packers, Seahawks
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Patriots, Jets, Chargers, Bears, Lions
AFC South
Houston Texans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Bills, Cardinals, 49ers, Buccaneers
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Ravens, Rams, Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers, Rams, Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Jets, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers
Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Bengals, Cardinals, 49ers
Tennessee Titans
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, Saints
Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Browns, Cardinals, 49ers
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Packers
Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Colts, Texans, Jets, Eagles, Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Colts, Texans, Ravens, Eagles, Commanders, Lions
Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Cowboys, Giants
Las Vegas Raiders
Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Bears
Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Patriots, Eagles, Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Eagles, Commanders, Vikings
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Chiefs, Chargers
Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Jets
New York Giants
Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Chiefs, Chargers
Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Saints, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Rams, Broncos, Raiders
Away: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Vikings, Packers, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Bills, Chargers
Washington Commanders
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Lions, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Saints, Browns, Steelers
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Raiders
Detroit Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Buccaneers, Browns, Steelers
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Bengals, Ravens, Chiefs
Green Bay Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers, Ravens, Bengals
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, Browns, Steelers, Broncos
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Ravens, Bengals
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks, Browns, Steelers, Chargers
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins
Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Colts
Carolina Panthers
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins
Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Packers, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars
New Orleans Saints
Home: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Cardinals, 49ers, Giants, Patriots, Jets
Away: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Bills, Dolphins, Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles, Patriots, Jets
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Rams, Seahawks, Lions, Bills, Dolphins, Texans
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Jaguars, Titans
Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Texans, Colts, Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions, Texans, Colts
Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Jaguars, Titans
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants, Texans, Colts, Browns
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings, Texans, Colts
Away: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers