NFL finalizing extension for Roger Goodell; Jerry Jones had no role in talks

Both the NFL and NFLPA will have their leaders secure in new long-term contracts by the time the sides start negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement in a few years, with the league poised to announce a new contract for Roger Goodell shortly, league sources said. Union head DeMaurice Smith was recently voted by player reps to extend his time on the job as well.

Goodell's deal will run to 2024 and, given the complexity of the contract and the amount of money at stake, both his representatives and the league are taking their time drawing up the documents, but the deal was agreed to Wednesday after a meeting of the NFL's Compensation Committee. Contrary to a report, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not a factor in the process -- for better or worse -- and he was never on this committee or authorized to speak for other owners, who voted resoundingly back in the spring to empower the Competition Committee to finalize a deal with the commissioner without having to turn the matter back over to the full membership.

While Jones is upset at some recent league actions, including the ongoing legal battle over Ezekiel Elliott's suspension, and he has made those frustrations clear for months, he was never a formal or informal part of this process and was never working on behalf of any silent faction of owners, according to numerous high-ranking league and ownership sources. Jones wanted to be on the Compensation Committee, sources said, but that group was selected by Falcons owner Arthur Blank and included a core of strong owners who wouldn't be swayed by an agitator (like the Rooney and Mara families).

In fact, the only issues of contention regarded not Jones but the matter of what some owners believe to be a bloated and overpriced league office on Park Avenue, with the number of individuals earning $500,000 or more a concern for many owners. Ultimately, there were not new provisions put in place to limit salary or headcount, sources said, and as a practical matter Goodell's extension was essentially in place weeks ago. Wednesday's meeting cemented some lingering tax and pension issues regarding the commissioner's pay package, sources said, and also dealt with matters about future compensation should he leave the NFL before this contract expires.

The 10-year CBA Goodell and Smith oversaw is set to expire after the 2020 season.