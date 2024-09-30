Free-agent kicker Brandon McManus will not face league discipline after an NFL investigation found insufficient evidence to support a violation of the personal conduct policy in connection with allegation of sexual assault that was the subject of a lawsuit filed against McManus in May, according to NFL Media.

McManus was accused in the lawsuit filed by two women, at first identified only as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, of an alleged sexual assault that occurred on a team flight when McManus was still a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month, but then refiled after the two women decided to identify themselves as Daisy Torres and Nicole Anderson when the judge ruled that "fairness requires Plaintiffs be prepared to stand behind their charges publicly in the same way Defendant McManus must openly refute them."

"Most defendants in sexual assault cases file these types of motions thinking that the victims won't proceed if they have to publicly reveal their names," lawyer Tony Buzbee said after his clients refiled the suit. "We anticipated this ruling. To be clear, these women have no intention to run and hide, and will comply with the court's order in a timely fashion. We look forward to continuing to pursue this important case."

Torres and Anderson's suit alleges that the team flight "quickly turned into a party;" that McManus and other players disregarded the flight attendants' personal space; and that the veteran kicker attempted to recruit three other flight attendants to the party by passing out $100 bills to have them drink and dance inappropriately.

One of the women additionally claims that McManus tried to kiss her when she was seated due to turbulence and twice grinded up against her when she was serving the flight's meal services. The other claims that McManus grinded up against her when she was serving the flight's second meal. The suit also alleges that the Jaguars failed to supervise McManus and create a safe environment for the staff serving the team.

McManus, through his own attorney, continued to deny the allegations.

"We are very pleased with the court's order in connection with Mr. McManus' motion to dismiss these baseless allegations," McManus' attorney said at the time. "We look forward to him returning to the NFL playing field as soon as possible."

McManus was released earlier this offseason by the Washington Commanders when news of the lawsuit became public. Following the investigation, he is now free to sign with any team.