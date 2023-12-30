Jalen Hurts paid a price when targeting Dallas Goedert late in the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Giants, with Goedert slipping and New York cornerback Adoree Jackson proceeding to intercept the throw for a pick-six. Now the quarterback is paying another price, with the NFL fining him more than $16,000 for a horse-collar tackle of Jackson at the tail end of the play.

Hurts first grabbed Jackson at about the Eagles' 15-yard line, then hung on and flung the corner to the ground by his collar as Jackson crossed the goal line. Officials penalized Philadelphia while upholding the defensive touchdown for the Giants, which cut the Eagles' lead to three points with seconds left in the third quarter. The NFL then issued a $16,391 fine to Hurts, per NFL Media.

Players receiving fines for in-game horse-collar tackles is not unusual, but those players tend to be defensive players. Those tackles are singled out for additional punishment because their victims are more likely to sustain injuries. Jackson, for what it's worth, was fine after the pick-six, remaining in the game, which the Eagles won 33-25.