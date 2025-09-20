It's been almost a week since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, but a couple of star players are still feeling the financial effects. The NFL has fined Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for two separate violations in the game.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Barkley was fined $46,371 for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet. On the play in question, Barkley lowered his head when bracing for a collision with Kansas City safety Chamarri Conner, and the crown of his helmet hit Conner in the facemask.

No flag was thrown on the play, but the league reviewed it and determined that supplemental discipline was necessary.

It's a steep penalty for what looked like a typical football play, but the league has handed out fines like this before. Just ask Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who was fined more than 80% of one paycheck last season when he lowered his head to run through a Los Angeles Chargers defender last year.

While Barkley's offense probably didn't register in real time, Kelce's was a little more obvious. After a long catch and run in the third quarter, Kelce performed a gesture involving his groin area. For that, the NFL fined Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct/obscene gestures.

Barkley may have incurred the steeper financial penalty, but his team came out on top with a 20-17 win. Barkley finished the game with 94 total yards and a touchdown while Kelce caught four passes for 61 yards.