The NFL levied 31 fines in Week 8, which was the second most in a single week this season. Among the most notable punishments were those handed down to Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn. Each fine was the result of a hit that led to the offensive player being placed in concussion protocol and ruled out for Week 9.

Brisker owes the NFL $17,911 for a blow to the head/neck on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The play occurred less than a minute and a half into the Steelers' victory and drew a roughing the passer penalty, which Brisker voiced extreme displeasure with after the game.

"Babying the quarterback," Brisker said. "He's laying there crying, whatever he was doing. It is what it is. I assume I'm going to get fined because if you watch it, I'm hitting him with my chest and them I'm off to the side. But he had his binky today, so they threw it out there. It is what it is."

Watson briefly left the game, and Shedeur Sanders replaced him. The latter threw two passes before Watson returned to action and finished the game. Although Watson practiced in the days leading up to this Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints and cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, the Browns announced they will turn to Sanders as their Week 9 starter.

Overshown's fine is for his use of his helmet on a hit against Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight. He must pay $9,528. The hit jarred the ball loose from Knight's hands, and the Cowboys recovered the fumble without a penalty. The NFL reviewed the play in the wake of the game, however, and issued the fine.

Knight will not play in the Cardinals' divisional clash with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not practice this week.

Chinn sealed a Raiders win last week with an interception in the end zone, but just one play prior, he made forcible contact with New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a catch along the sideline, which resulted in a fine. Chinn owes $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player. The two players' helmets collided on the play, and while Wilson stayed in the game for the Jets' final snap, he later entered concussion protocol.

Wilson reported concussion symptoms the next day, and by midweek the Jets placed him in the protocol. They eventually ruled him out for this week's battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

There have been 223 plays this season which resulted in a fine. That is 0.0113% of all plays through eight weeks. The 31 fines from Week 8 were second only to the 38 in Week 2.