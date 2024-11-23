Patrick Mahomes will probably find a new way to celebrate a big play moving forward. The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback was fined over $14,000 by the NFL for what was deemed a "violent gesture" during Kansas City's Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Here's a look at the gesture that led to Mahomes being fined.

This is just the second time that Mahomes has been fined. His first fine occurred last December when he was docked $50,000 for "verbally abusing" officials doing a game that also took place during a loss to the Bills.

Mahomes wasn't the only player who was fined this weekend due to a celebration that the NFL did not appreciate. Lions wideout Jameson Williams was docked nearly $20,000 for his celebration that paid homage to former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's celebration at the end of his legendary touchdown run in the 2010 playoffs.