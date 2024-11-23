Patrick Mahomes will probably find a new way to celebrate a big play moving forward. The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback was fined over $14,000 by the NFL for what was deemed a "violent gesture" during Kansas City's Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Here's a look at the gesture that led to Mahomes being fined.
The NFL fined #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) as he celebrated a touchdown pass last week in Buffalo … pic.twitter.com/dXgnmYJSYp— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2024
This is just the second time that Mahomes has been fined. His first fine occurred last December when he was docked $50,000 for "verbally abusing" officials doing a game that also took place during a loss to the Bills.
Mahomes wasn't the only player who was fined this weekend due to a celebration that the NFL did not appreciate. Lions wideout Jameson Williams was docked nearly $20,000 for his celebration that paid homage to former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's celebration at the end of his legendary touchdown run in the 2010 playoffs.