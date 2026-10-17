The NFL handed out numerous fines this weekend stemming from the Week 5 games, with the biggest single fine going to Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Crosby was fined $23,882 for unnecessary roughness for illegal use of his helmet during the team's 45-17 loss against the New England Patriots. During the first quarter, Crosby received a penalty for unnecessary roughness when the Patriots kicked an extra point following a Drake Maye touchdown pass.
Here's a look at what led to the fine:
The #Raiders’ Maxx Crosby was fined $23,882 for use of the helmet on this play that was flagged early in the game against the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/MMEdUrvBLH— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2026
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was fined $21,167 for use of his helmet against the Los Angeles Rams. He was not flagged on the play.
Here's a look at what led to the fine:
#Bills RB James Cook was fined $21,167 for use of the helmet on this play. No flag.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2026
In all, six fines across the league for use of the helmet in Week 5. pic.twitter.com/NPQoJEwnqU
Bills' Bradley Chubb was fined for taunting in a postgame exchange with Los Angeles Rams Alaric Jackson; then Jackson struck Chubb, leading to a suspension.
Alaric Jackson threw a punch at Bradley Chubb after Bills-Rams. pic.twitter.com/diJunklKBe— ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2026
New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was fined $17,911 for the hit that knocked out Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion. Fitzpatrick said it was not a dirty hit. He was also fined $11,941 for a facemask.
A fight during last week's London game resulted in two fines. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were fined for their participation in the fight below:
The NFL fined Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter $6,428 and Jaguars DE Bryan Thomas Jr. $4,972 for the fight that led to their ejections after the opening kickoff last week in London. pic.twitter.com/wxsyyJ6fB0— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2026
Here's a look at fines handed out by the league this week:
|Player/Team
|Fine
|Fined for
|Maxx Crosby/Raiders
|$23,882
|Unnecessary roughness, illegal use of the helmet)
|James Cook/Bills
|$21,167
|Use of the helmet
|Minkah Fitzpatrick/Jets
|$17,911/$11,941
|Unnecessary roughness, hit on oppposing player/facemask
|TreVeyon Henderson/Patriots
|$12,537
|Chop block
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson/Bills
|$11,194
|Striking, kicking, kneeing
|Braden Fiske/Bills
|$11,941
|Facemask
|Bradley Chubb/Bills
|$14,329
|Taunting during on-field exchange
|Jeremiah Totter/Eagles
|$6,428
|Fight that led to ejection
|Bryan Thomas Jr./Jaguars
|$4,972
|Fight that led to ejection