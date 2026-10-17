The NFL handed out numerous fines this weekend stemming from the Week 5 games, with the biggest single fine going to Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was fined $23,882 for unnecessary roughness for illegal use of his helmet during the team's 45-17 loss against the New England Patriots. During the first quarter, Crosby received a penalty for unnecessary roughness when the Patriots kicked an extra point following a Drake Maye touchdown pass.

Here's a look at what led to the fine:

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was fined $21,167 for use of his helmet against the Los Angeles Rams. He was not flagged on the play.

Here's a look at what led to the fine:

Bills' Bradley Chubb was fined for taunting in a postgame exchange with Los Angeles Rams Alaric Jackson; then Jackson struck Chubb, leading to a suspension.

New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was fined $17,911 for the hit that knocked out Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion. Fitzpatrick said it was not a dirty hit. He was also fined $11,941 for a facemask.

A fight during last week's London game resulted in two fines. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were fined for their participation in the fight below:

Here's a look at fines handed out by the league this week:

Player/Team Fine Fined for Maxx Crosby/Raiders $23,882 Unnecessary roughness, illegal use of the helmet) James Cook/Bills $21,167 Use of the helmet Minkah Fitzpatrick/Jets $17,911/$11,941 Unnecessary roughness, hit on oppposing player/facemask TreVeyon Henderson/Patriots $12,537 Chop block C.J. Gardner-Johnson/Bills $11,194 Striking, kicking, kneeing Braden Fiske/Bills $11,941 Facemask Bradley Chubb/Bills $14,329 Taunting during on-field exchange Jeremiah Totter/Eagles $6,428 Fight that led to ejection Bryan Thomas Jr./Jaguars $4,972 Fight that led to ejection