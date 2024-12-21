Two members of both the Eagles and Steelers were fined for their roles in a fight that took place during Philadelphia's Week 15 win over Pittsburgh.

Steelers wideout Calvin Austin III was fined $6,173 and Pittsburgh tight end Darnell Washington was docked $6,760 both for unsportsmanlike conduct. Eagles defensive backs Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell were both fined $14,069 despite not being flagged for their role in the scuffle.

In all, seven Steelers/Eagles players were fined. Eagles linebacker Zack Baun ($8,888), Philadelphia safety Sydney Brown ($6,981) and Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter ($11,817) were each fined for unnecessary roughness.

The fight occurred late in the first half shortly after Pittsburgh had recovered a fumble deep in Eagles territory. On the play, Washington continued to block slay after both players had exited the end zone. Slay clearly took exception, throwing a punch at Washington. Austin came to his teammate's defense, which led to multiple other players on both teams getting involved.

Both Washington and Austin were flagged for their roles in the fight, which moved the ball from the Eagles' 4 to 19-yard-line. The penalty contributed to Steelers having to settle for three points on the drive in what was an eventual 27-13 loss.