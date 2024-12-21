Two members of both the Eagles and Steelers were fined for their roles in a fight that took place during Philadelphia's Week 15 win over Pittsburgh.
Steelers wideout Calvin Austin III was fined $6,173 and Pittsburgh tight end Darnell Washington was docked $6,760 both for unsportsmanlike conduct. Eagles defensive backs Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell were both fined $14,069 despite not being flagged for their role in the scuffle.
In all, seven Steelers/Eagles players were fined. Eagles linebacker Zack Baun ($8,888), Philadelphia safety Sydney Brown ($6,981) and Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter ($11,817) were each fined for unnecessary roughness.
The fight occurred late in the first half shortly after Pittsburgh had recovered a fumble deep in Eagles territory. On the play, Washington continued to block slay after both players had exited the end zone. Slay clearly took exception, throwing a punch at Washington. Austin came to his teammate's defense, which led to multiple other players on both teams getting involved.
Najee Harris run to the Eagles 4 on 1st down— Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) December 16, 2024
Darnell Washington blocks Darius Slay out of the endzone
Darius Slay throws a punch & scuffle breaks out
Refs:
2 penalties… ON PITTSBURGH
2 & goal from 19
Refs screwed the Steelers all night#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/wQNxq5jvsp
Both Washington and Austin were flagged for their roles in the fight, which moved the ball from the Eagles' 4 to 19-yard-line. The penalty contributed to Steelers having to settle for three points on the drive in what was an eventual 27-13 loss.