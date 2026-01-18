The NFL fined Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for wearing eye black that contained the message "stop the genocide" during last week's wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN. The league levied the $11,593 fine for a violation of the NFL uniform and equipment rules, citing the display of a personal message.

Al-Shaair's message was in reference to Israel's policies in Gaza. He has supported the "Free Palestine" movement in past seasons through the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative, which permits players to highlight social issues and nonprofit organizations during select games.

"If my platform can bring even a little hope to families in Palestine, then that is what I want to use it for," Al-Shaair said earlier this season.

The Texans selected Al-Shaair earlier this season as their club winner for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is given annually to a player who demonstrates excellence on the field and a significant commitment to philanthropy and community service off the field.

Al-Shaair earned his first Pro Bowl selection this season after racking up 103 tackles, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and a career-high two interceptions. The second-year Texan is a former undrafted free agent who has blossomed into one of the NFL's most outstanding linebackers across stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Texans.

Personal messages are prohibited unless approved ahead of time by the league office. The NFL does not grant permission for players to convey messages pertaining to "political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns," according to Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the league rulebook.

The first offense constitutes an $11,593 fine. The second offense carries a $17,389 penalty. All NFL fines are collected and donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and NFL Foundation.