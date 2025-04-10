There will be some change amongst the NFL officials next season, as the league has fired three officials heading into the 2025 season. Per Football Zebras, the three officials that were dismissed were done so in an unprecedented manner.

Typically NFL officials that are dismissed are free to seek new officiating jobs on their own. The NFL decided to return them to the college ranks, as the three officials will work in the Power 4 conferences next season. The officials who were relegated second-year umpire James Carter, third-year line judge Robin DeLorenzo, and first-year down judge Robert Richeson.

Carter was an alternate official for the wild-card round in 2024 while DeLorenzo didn't qualify to officiate a playoff game in her eligible seasons. Richeson wasn't eligible for the playoffs as a first-year official. It's uncertain if the three officials can enter the redevelopment program and work their way back into the league, since this move to relegate officials has never been done.

The NFL has put on emphasis on data analysis as a way to evaluate officials, as the league is looking at improvement over the course of the season when deciding whether to retain or advance officials.

All three officials did accept the league's offer for relegation, which will bypass the union and the grievance process. The NFL having the ability to relegate college officials -- if the officials accept the offer -- could also be part of a new development program for promotion for current college officials to get into the NFL.

Of course, those college officials have to go through the development process.