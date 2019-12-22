NFL flexes 49ers-Seahawks NFC West game to 'Sunday Night Football' for Week 17
The 49ers-Seahawks showdown will close the regular season
The NFL has announced the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks will be flexed to "Sunday Night Football" for Week 17. The game was originally slated for a 4:25 start but the NFL decided it was the most exciting game for primetime and that's not surprising.
Choosing the 49ers-Seahawks was a no brainer. The winner of Sunday's game will clinch the NFC West title and a home playoff game. Thanks to the 49ers' victory over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, the 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win in Seattle. They could also fall to the No. 6 seed with a loss.
So how could the 49ers fall to No. 6 with a loss? If the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers Monday night and Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Vikings will finish 12-4. If the 49ers lose in Seattle, they'll also be 12-4. Based on the common opponents tiebreaker, the Vikings would finish with a better seeding than the 49ers.
A Seahawks victory over San Francisco would clinch them the NFC West title no matter what the team does against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. The Seahawks will get the No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the NFC if they win their final two games. They currently have the same record as the Packers, 49ers, and New Orleans Saints. Seattle and Green Bay have the tiebreaker over New Orleans because of conference record. The Seahawks have the common opponents tiebreaker over Green Bay.
Seattle defeated San Francisco 27-24 in overtime in Week 10. The rematch is expected to be just as good.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Steelers bench Hodges for Rudolph
Pittsburgh has shook up their quarterback depth chart yet again
-
NFL DFS picks for SNF, top DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Week 16 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 16 are right here
-
Changes reportedly coming to Rams' staff
The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention following their Week 16 loss...
-
NFL cheat sheet, picks, odds, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Bell pays homage to time with Steelers
Bell will face his former team for the first time on Sunday
-
Ravens at Browns: Live updates, more
Follow along with all the action as MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson headlines this rivalry rematch
-
Saints at Titans: Live updates, more
Follow along with all the action as Tennessee looks to upset New Orleans
-
Chargers vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chargers vs. Raiders football game