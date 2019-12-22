NFL flexes 49ers-Seahawks NFC West game to 'Sunday Night Football' for Week 17

The NFL has announced the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks will be flexed to "Sunday Night Football" for Week 17. The game was originally slated for a 4:25 start but the NFL decided it was the most exciting game for primetime and that's not surprising.

Choosing the 49ers-Seahawks was a no brainer. The winner of Sunday's game will clinch the NFC West title and a home playoff game. Thanks to the 49ers' victory over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, the 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win in Seattle. They could also fall to the No. 6 seed with a loss.

So how could the 49ers fall to No. 6 with a loss? If the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers Monday night and Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Vikings will finish 12-4. If the 49ers lose in Seattle, they'll also be 12-4. Based on the common opponents tiebreaker, the Vikings would finish with a better seeding than the 49ers.

A Seahawks victory over San Francisco would clinch them the NFC West title no matter what the team does against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. The Seahawks will get the No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the NFC if they win their final two games. They currently have the same record as the Packers, 49ers, and New Orleans Saints. Seattle and Green Bay have the tiebreaker over New Orleans because of conference record. The Seahawks have the common opponents tiebreaker over Green Bay.

Seattle defeated San Francisco 27-24 in overtime in Week 10. The rematch is expected to be just as good.