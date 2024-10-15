Brady vs. Manning, Favre vs. Young, Kelly vs. Marino, Starr vs. Unitas. These are some of the great all-time quarterback rivalries, just to name a few, and we could soon be adding another one to the mix.

Will Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels end up being must-see television for years to come? It will be this season.

The Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks are set to meet in Week 8, and after riveting play through six weeks from both rookies, the league is flexing their game. The matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will now be in front of a national audience on CBS, moved from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Commanders sit at 4-2 and atop the NFC East with the Carolina Panthers up next. The Bears are also 4-2, but in a tough NFC North where they sit in third place. They have their bye in Week 7.

Williams and Daniels have made a splash early and have both shown progress with each week of live action. Williams has already tied the franchise rookie record for passing touchdowns (9) and in their dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, he became the first Bears rookie since 1999 to have four passing touchdowns in a game. The first overall pick also recorded his best completion percentage (79.3%) in the Week 6 win.

Daniels made NFL history by becoming the first player to pass for at least 1,000 yards and rush for at least 250 yards through his first five career games. He also set the record for best completion percentage by a rookie (91.3%), and his 82.1 completion percentage through four games was the most by any quarterback in NFL history. Let's take a look at how these two compare through six weeks:



Draft pick Record Comp. Pct. Pass Yards Pass TDS INT Rush Yards Rush TDs Sacks Williams No. 1 overall 4-2 65.3 1,317 9 5 169 0 20 Daniels No. 2 overall 4-2 75.3* 1,404 6 2 322 4 15

*League high through six weeks

Safe to say, these two make for exciting football and in just two short weeks we get to see them go head-to-head for the first time in what could end up being a playoff preview.