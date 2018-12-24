NFL flexes Colts-Titans to Sunday night for Week 17, reveals start times for all other games

It's official, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will be playing in the final game of the 2018 regular season.

The NFL has announced that those two teams have been flexed into the Sunday night slot for Week 17, which means the Colts and Titans will be kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Nashville on December 30. The final week of the regular season is the only one each year where the NFL doesn't schedule a Sunday night game. Instead, the league waits for Week 16 to shake out and then flexes the game with biggest playoff implications.

This year, that option was easy since the Colts-Titans game will basically be a playoff game. The winner will advance to the postseason and the loser will see their year end. The winner of the Colts-Titans game could end up going to the playoffs as a wild-card OR as the winner of the AFC South. If the Texans lose to the Jaguars in Week 17, the Sunday winner will finish in first place in the AFC South and the Texans will make it as a wild-card team. If the Texans beat the Jaguars, then the winner of the Sunday night game will earn the sixth-seed in the AFC. The Texans will be hosting the Jags at 1 p.m. ET.

The NFL has also set the schedule up so that the Ravens and Steelers are playing at the same time on Sunday. With the AFC North title still up for grabs, there will be a lot of scoreboard watching starting at 4:25 p.m. ET when both teams kickoff. The Steelers are hosting the Bengals while the Ravens are hosting the Browns. If the Ravens beat Cleveland, they'll clinch the AFC North title. However, if the Ravens lose, the Steelers could take the title with a win over the Bengals.

For an updated look at what's on the line in Week 17, be sure to click here and check out our story on the current playoff picture.

As for for all other games in Week 17, here's the entire schedule.

Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Raiders at Chiefs, 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bears at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Eagles at Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Colts at Titans, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)