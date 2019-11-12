NFL flexes Packers vs. 49ers game to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12
The Packers and 49ers will now play under the lights in San Francisco
As we get deeper into the 2019 NFL season, we are going to see certain matchups be moved into primetime due to their playoff implications and overall entertainment value. On Tuesday, we saw one of these flexes. According to Adam Schefter, the NFL is flexing the Week 12 Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers matchup to "Sunday Night Football" on NBC. In turn, the Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles matchup which was scheduled for that night will now be a 1 p.m. game.
The Packers and 49ers are currently on top of their respective divisions, but both the NFC North and the NFC West are two of the toughest divisions in the NFL this season. The 49ers may have just lost their first game of the season on Monday night, but it was to the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, who are now 8-2. The fight for first place in the NFC West is going to be one that could last until Week 17.
Likewise, the first-place Packers are at 8-2, but the Minnesota Vikings have rebounded from early-season struggles to get to 7-3. Kirk Cousins and Co. just beat the Dallas Cowboys on their home field last Sunday night, and they appear to be ready to challenge the Packers for the NFC North title.
