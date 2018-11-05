NFL flexes Vikings at Bears to Sunday night in Week 11; two other game times get changed

For the first time in seven years, the Vikings-Bears rivalry is headed for "Sunday Night Football."

The NFL has announced that Minnesota and Chicago have been flexed to prime time for Week 11. The move means that the NFC North showdown at Soldier Field will now kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and be televised by NBC. Before the move, the game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET and be televised by Fox. This game will mark the first time since 2012 that the Bears have hosted a Sunday night game and will mark the first time since 2011 that the Vikings and Bears have been given the Sunday night time slot together.

Back in 2011, Lovie Smith's Bears beat Leslie Frazier's Vikings 39-10.

Of course, with the Vikings and Bears being flexed into the Sunday night game, that means someone had to be flexed out. The Steelers and Jaguars, who were originally scheduled for the Sunday night slot, will now kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Jacksonville in a game that will be televised by CBS.

Getting the Jags out of prime time makes a lot of sense. Not only has the team been in a total free fall, but they're on a four-game losing streak where they're averaging just 11.5 points. That doesn't exactly make for riveting television. Instead, we'll be getting a Vikings-Bears game where first place in the NFC North will be on the line no matter what. With the 5-3-1 Vikings on a bye this week, that means that the worst-case scenario for Week 11 is that the Bears lose in Week 10 and take a 5-4 record into their prime-time game against Minnesota.

The NFL also made one other change to the Week 11 schedule: The game time for the Eagles-Saints game has been pushed back. Originally, the two teams were supposed to kickoff at 1 p.m. in New Orleans, but that game time has now been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET. That NFC showdown will be televised by Fox.