Injuries are already biting the San Francisco 49ers after two of their top players were dinged up last week in the season-opening win over the Seattle Seahawks, yet the Niners are still 3-point favorites and popular NFL survivor picks in Week 2 as they visit the New Orleans Saints in a game with the lowest O/U of the day (40.5). Brock Purdy (toe, shoulder) will not play, George Kittle (hamstring) will miss at least four weeks, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) remains on the PUP list. Receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder) and tackle Trent Williams (knee) are also listed as questionable. With some NFL survivor pools already starting to thin down, its time to lock in Week 2 NFL survivor picks if you haven't already.

The latest Week 2 NFL odds show five games with a spread of 5 points or more, including Browns vs. Ravens (-12), Lions vs. Bears (+6.5), Bills vs. Jets (+6.5), Rams vs. Titans (+5.5) and Panthers vs. Cardinals (-7). Those are the games many NFL survivor players will be targeting, but among those favorites, which ones bring the most value in NFL survivor pools? Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. It survived through Week 1 by calling the Commanders over the Giants.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 2 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, the model is shying away from the 49ers as they take on the New Orleans Saints. The Niners are 3-point and -167 money-line favorites, as one of the road favorites in the Week 2 lines and are coming off an injury-plagued 6-11 season in 2024. The Saints, meanwhile, have a five-game losing streak, dating back to last season when they finished 5-12, and fading them weekly is a popular NFL survivor strategy this season.

The model, however, projects this to be a 2-point game, and only has San Francisco winning just 55% of the time as it isn't ready to trust a franchise that continues to be decimated by injuries. Additionally, after winning their season opener in 2024, the 49ers went on to lose three of their next four games and will have to turn to Mac Jones under center with Purdy out. The Saints, meanwhile, hung with the Cardinals in Week 1, and could be poised for a mild home upset in Week 2. See which team to pick instead here.

You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

How to make Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team to win outright in well over 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 2 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 2, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.