With new head coach Mike Vrabel at the helm, the New England Patriots entered the 2025 season hoping to challenge the Buffalo Bills for supremacy in the AFC East. Through three weeks, the Patriots haven't gained much ground at 1-2, while the Bills have taken firm control of the division at 3-0. Originally, the Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers was seen as yet another step for the Patriots in their goal of challenging the Bills. The Panthers, however, made a statement of their own in Week 3 by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 30-0. This week's matchup is far from a sure thing for New England. With some NFL survivor pools already starting to thin down, its time to lock in Week 4 NFL survivor picks if you haven't already.

The latest Week 4 NFL odds show six games with a Week 4 NFL spread of 5.5 points or more, including Saints vs. Bills (-16.5), Browns vs. Lions (-8.5), Titans vs. Texans (-7), Chargers vs. Giants (+6), Packers vs. Cowboys (+6.5) and Bengals vs. Broncos (-7). Those are the games many NFL survivor players will be targeting, but among those favorites, which ones bring the most value in NFL survivor pools?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. It survived through Week 1 by calling the Commanders over the Giants, Week 2 with the Ravens over the Browns, and Week 3 with Bills over Dolphins.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Patriots as they take on the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots are 5.5-point and -244 money-line favorites, as one of the home favorites in the Week 4 lines, but are coming off a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers, meanwhile, got into the win column in a big way by thrashing the Falcons. Fading Carolina prior to that game was a popular NFL survivor strategy.

The model, however, projects this to be a one-score game, and only has New England winning 58% of the time, which is lower than many home teams this week. Drake Maye has had mixed results in three games and is still getting acclimated as the Patriots' starting quarterback. He has played in 16 games over the course of two seasons, and is completing 68% of his passes for 3,061 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. For the season, he has completed 72.6% of his passes for 785 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

