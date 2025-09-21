The NFC West enters Week 3 with a combined record of 7-1. The Seattle Seahawks are the ones with the loss, and they enter a tricky contest against the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Although they are 7.5-point favorites, the Seahawks are likely to be down two key secondary players with cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) both listed as doubtful, while running back Zach Charbonnet (foot) also has the doubtful tag. Include that with the solid play of Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, and the model gives the Saints a 38% chance of pulling off the upset, which is much better than most road teams in Week 3. With some NFL survivor pools already starting to thin down, its time to lock in Week 3 NFL survivor picks if you haven't already.

The latest Week 3 NFL odds show five remaining games with a Week 3 NFL spread of 5.5 points or more, including Packers vs. Browns (+7.5), Falcons vs. Panthers (+5.5), Jets vs. Buccaneers (-6.5), Saints vs. Seahawks (-7.5) and Chiefs vs. Giants (+6). Those are the games many NFL survivor players will be targeting, but among those favorites, which ones bring the most value in NFL survivor pools?

Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. It survived through Week 1 by calling the Commanders over the Giants, and Week 2 with the Ravens over the Browns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 3 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Seahawks as they take on the New Orleans Saints. The Seahawks are 7.5-point and -389 money-line favorites, as one of the home favorites in the Week 3 lines and are coming off a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Saints, meanwhile, have a six-game losing streak, dating back to last season when they finished 5-12, and fading them weekly is a popular NFL survivor strategy this season.

The model, however, projects this to be a one-score game, and only has Seattle winning just 62% of the time, which is lower than many home teams this week. Sam Darnold will be starting just his third game for the Seahawks and is still getting acclimated to the Seattle offense. So far this year, he has completed 67.9% of his passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while Rattler has three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. The Saints, also, hung with the Cardinals in Week 1, and lost by just five points to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. See which team to pick instead here.

You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team playing on Sunday to win outright in more than 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 3 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.